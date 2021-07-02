Tomorrow’s Birthday. (07/03/21). Thrive through financial collaboration this year. Together, build and strengthen shared assets. Summer brings a sweet transitional phase, preparing you for community challenges this autumn. Your work and health flower this winter, before an especially social springtime. Nurture your family garden for growth.
To get the advantage, check the day’s rating: 10 is the easiest day, 0 the most challenging.
Aries (March 21-April 19) — Tomorrow is a 9 — Find lucky and lucrative opportunities hiding beneath recent changes. Don’t push if the timing isn’t right. Avoid impulsive or impetuous moves. Play your cards well.
Taurus (April 20-May 20) — Tomorrow is an 8 — Expand your territory, skills and capacities. Broaden your horizons. Check your course before launching ahead. Avoid traffic or upsets. Practice patience and empathy.
Gemini (May 21-June 20) — Tomorrow is a 7 — Listen to intuition. Wait for an interesting opportunity to ripen. Make plans, strategies and preparations. Don’t gamble with the rent. Relax and recharge.
Cancer (June 21-July 22) — Tomorrow is a 7 — Team possibilities beckon. Regroup and review plans. Wait to launch. Heed recommendations and warnings. Avoid inflaming jealousies or controversy. Humility is a virtue.
Leo (July 23-Aug. 22) — Tomorrow is a 7 — Adapt a professional project around challenges. Don’t waste time complaining. Go back to the drawing board. Don’t push something that’s not ready. Relax.
Virgo (Aug. 23-Sept. 22) — Tomorrow is an 8 — Travels seem enticing, but the road may be blocked. Monitor conditions. Study options and consider consequences. Exploration reveals hidden potential. Enjoy the scenery.
Libra (Sept. 23-Oct. 22) — Tomorrow is an 8 — Discuss financial possibilities with your partner. You can see a hidden advantage. Wait for the best timing to make a move. Explore the potential.
Scorpio (Oct. 23-Nov. 21) — Tomorrow is an 8 — Discover an unforeseen connection. Maintain a collaborative possibility, especially when it’s not time for action yet. Prepare, plan and coordinate. Strategize together for the win.
Sagittarius (Nov. 22-Dec. 21) — Tomorrow is an 8 — Unexpected doors open around your work, health and fitness. Prioritize immediate goals. Don’t push beyond comfort levels or risk accidents. Maintain practices. Stretch slowly.
Capricorn (Dec. 22-Jan. 19) — Tomorrow is an 8 — Relax and enjoy your favorite games. An intriguing and potentially romantic possibility appears. Wait for the right moment to jump. Indulge your fun side.
Aquarius (Jan. 20-Feb. 18) — Tomorrow is a 7 — Get into a practical domestic phase. Clear clutter. Conserve resources by giving something old a new purpose. Wait to make major changes. Research and compare.
Pisces (Feb. 19-March 20) — Tomorrow is an 8 — Expand your communications and connection in the direction of least resistance. Write and articulate your views. Don’t reveal unfinished work, or launch before you’re ready.
Astrologer Nancy Black continues her mother Linda Black's legacy horoscopes column. She welcomes comments and questions on Twitter, @LindaCBlack. For more astrological interpretations like today's Gemini horoscope, visit Linda Black Astrology by clicking daily horoscopes, or go to nancyblack.com.