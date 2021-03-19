Tomorrow’s Birthday (03/20/21). Thrive through teamwork this year. Disciplined coordination and collaboration are your magic wand. Adapt with travel and study complications to explore new terrain this spring before summer creativity soars to new heights. Resolve financial obstacles next winter before an exploration takes flight. Connect and collaborate.
To get the advantage, check the day’s rating: 10 is the easiest day, 0 the most challenging.
Aries (March 21-April 19) — Tomorrow is a 9 — Begin a practical action phase. You’re in your element this month, with the Sun in your sign. Achieve personal objectives. Smile for the cameras.
Taurus (April 20-May 20) — Tomorrow is a 7 — Complete old projects over the next month under the Aries Sun. Plan and strategize for your next phase. Savor peace, solitude, nature and great music.
Gemini (May 21-June 20) — Tomorrow is a 9 — Get into a teamwork phase, with the Sun in Aries. It’s an excellent month for community action. Connect online. Grow your social networks. Collaborate.
Cancer (June 21-July 22) — Tomorrow is an 8 — Gain professional respect and authority over the next month, with the Sun in Aries. Advance your career. Your status is on the rise.
Leo (July 23-Aug. 22) — Tomorrow is a 7 — Begin a month-long educational exploration and expansion phase. Indulge your curiosity this month, with the Sun in Aries. Get obsessed in a fascinating study.
Virgo (Aug. 23-Sept. 22) — Tomorrow is a 9 — Collaborate to grow shared accounts, with the Sun in Aries. This month could get lucrative. Determine and coordinate actions. Invest for long-term growth.
Libra (Sept. 23-Oct. 22) — Tomorrow is an 8 — Partnerships grow stronger this month, with the Aries Sun. Share love, admiration and respect. Work together and magnify the energy exponentially. Creative collaboration flourishes.
Scorpio (Oct. 23-Nov. 21) — Tomorrow is an 8 — Prioritize your work, health and vitality, with the Sun in Aries. Balance your busy month with adequate rest. Take short, frequent breaks. Maintain healthy practices.
Sagittarius (Nov. 22-Dec. 21) — Tomorrow is a 9 — Someone finds your energy attractive. You’re lucky in love and games this month, with the Sun in Aries. Compete and have fun. Follow your heart.
Capricorn (Dec. 22-Jan. 19) — Tomorrow is an 8 — Prioritize family this month. Improvement projects provide satisfying results, with the Sun in Aries. Raise the level of your shared domestic bliss. Relax at home.
Aquarius (Jan. 20-Feb. 18) — Tomorrow is a 9 — Studies and research flourish over the next four weeks, with the Sun in Aries. Satiate your curiosity. Indulge your passion for learning. Express enthusiasm and inspire someone.
Pisces (Feb. 19-March 20) — Tomorrow is a 9 — With the Sun in Aries for a month, it’s easier to make money. Divert some into savings. Make hay while the sun shines.
