Tomorrow’s Birthday (01/28/21). This is your year to fly. Add consistent, disciplined action to organization and coordination for spectacular results. Winter team solutions support your community to resolve a summer challenge, before your heart gets carried away again. Reconnect with family and friends next winter. You’re having a moment.
To get the advantage, check the day’s rating: 10 is the easiest day, 0 the most challenging.
Aries (March 21-April 19) — Tomorrow is a 7 — Change directions with a romance, passion or creative endeavor with tonight’s Full Moon in Leo. Express your heart, imagination and artistry. Shift perspectives.
Taurus (April 20-May 20) — Tomorrow is an 8 — Make repairs. Renovate, remodel and tend your garden. Domestic changes require adaptation under the Full Moon Eclipse. Begin a new home and family phase.
Gemini (May 21-June 20) — Tomorrow is a 7 — Start a new chapter. A new phase in communications, connection and intellectual discovery dawns with this Full Moon. Consider familiar stories from another perspective.
Cancer (June 21-July 22) — Tomorrow is an 8 — A turning point arises around income and finances. Discover profitable opportunities in new directions with the Leo Full Moon. Look for hidden opportunities.
Leo (July 23-Aug. 22) — Tomorrow is a 9 — A challenge redirects you. This Full Moon in your sign illuminates a new personal direction. Expand your boundaries. Turn toward an inspiring possibility.
Virgo (Aug. 23-Sept. 22) — Tomorrow is a 6 — Review priorities privately. Balance old responsibilities with new. Meditate on dreams, past and future. This Full Moon illuminates a transition. Begin an introspective phase.
Libra (Sept. 23-Oct. 22) — Tomorrow is a 7 — This Full Moon illuminates social changes. One door closes and another opens. Friends come and go in your community. Share appreciations, goodbyes and greetings.
Scorpio (Oct. 23-Nov. 21) — Tomorrow is a 7 — Finish projects before beginning another professional phase. This Full Moon sparks a career shift. Focus on passion, purpose and stable markets. Invent possibilities.
Sagittarius (Nov. 22-Dec. 21) — Tomorrow is an 8 — An exploration changes and adapts. Tonight’s Leo Full Moon illuminates a shift in your educational direction. Experiment with new concepts. Learn from a master.
Capricorn (Dec. 22-Jan. 19) — Tomorrow is a 7 — Shift directions with shared finances. The stakes could seem high under the Full Moon. Luck follows dedicated efforts. Work out the next phase together.
Aquarius (Jan. 20-Feb. 18) — Tomorrow is an 8 — Reach a partnership turning point with the Leo Full Moon. Compromise and collaborate for shared commitments. Adjust to changing conditions. A new door opens.
Pisces (Feb. 19-March 20) — Tomorrow is an 8 — Begin a physical health and fitness phase, despite barriers, limitations or obstacles. Adapt practices for shifting conditions under this Full Moon. Build strength and vitality.
Astrologer Nancy Black continues her mother Linda Black's legacy horoscopes column. She welcomes comments and questions on Twitter, @LindaCBlack. For more astrological interpretations like today's Gemini horoscope, visit Linda Black Astrology by clicking daily horoscopes, or go to nancyblack.com.