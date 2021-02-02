Tomorrow's Birthday (02/03/21). Enjoy the spotlight this year. Disciplined routines build strength, power and resilience. Generate positive cash flow. Springtime challenges affect your community, before a sweet romantic phase. Adapt to changing circumstances at home next winter, before virtual connections delight. Follow a personal dream.
To get the advantage, check the day’s rating: 10 is the easiest day, 0 the most challenging.
Aries (March 21-April 19) — Tomorrow is a 7 — Review resources with a joint venture. Handle administrative tasks and accounting. Hunt for hidden opportunities underneath big changes. Think and make plans.
Taurus (April 20-May 20) — Tomorrow is an 8 — Take it easy with your partner. Avoid upset or controversy. You probably don’t have the full picture. Support each other with changes. Relax.
Gemini (May 21-June 20) — Tomorrow is a 7 — Focus on strengthening health, wellness and physical work with practice. Use gentle pressure rather than force. Listen to your intuition and body. Feast on beauty.
Cancer (June 21-July 22) — Tomorrow is an 8 — Obligations, deadlines or chores could interrupt the fun. Patiently clean messes. Manage unexpected circumstances. Nurture love and family. Relax and wait for better conditions.
Leo (July 23-Aug. 22) — Tomorrow is a 7 — Prioritize domestic tranquility. Clean and organize. Keep your patience and humor. Stay flexible with unplanned changes. Prepare comfort foods to nurture your household.
Virgo (Aug. 23-Sept. 22) — Tomorrow is a 7 — Study the latest developments in the story. Reconsider your view. A roadblock could cause delays or confusion. Listen and observe. Articulate words carefully before you speak.
Libra (Sept. 23-Oct. 22) — Tomorrow is a 7 — That money could show up anytime now. Old assumptions get challenged. Postpone travel or expect delays. Avoid a clash with authority. Double-check the numbers.
Scorpio (Oct. 23-Nov. 21) — Tomorrow is a 7 — You know what you want. You may notice everywhere it’s missing. Treat yourself kindly. If your internal monologue turns negative, talk to someone else.
Sagittarius (Nov. 22-Dec. 21) — Tomorrow is a 6 — It’s OK to withdraw into your cozy cocoon. Find a peaceful spot to plot and imagine. Catch up on cleaning. Rest with a good book.
Capricorn (Dec. 22-Jan. 19) — Tomorrow is an 8 — Confer with allies to surpass an obstacle. Clean a mess; many hands make light work. Collaborate and contribute what you can. Teamwork wins.
Aquarius (Jan. 20-Feb. 18) — Tomorrow is an 8 — Consider professional options and opportunities. In a stalemate, don’t ask for favors. Diplomacy provides a golden key. Keep expenses low as you advance.
Pisces (Feb. 19-March 20) — Tomorrow is a 7 — Unexpected deviations interrupt your research. Investigate promising threads. Some lead nowhere. Some hold real potential. Patiently manage transportation or shipping delays. Study options.
Astrologer Nancy Black continues her mother Linda Black's legacy horoscopes column. She welcomes comments and questions on Twitter, @LindaCBlack. For more astrological interpretations like today's Gemini horoscope, visit Linda Black Astrology by clicking daily horoscopes, or go to nancyblack.com.