Tomorrow’s Birthday (03/17/21). Invent your next decade this year. Steady, disciplined actions build foundations to realize exciting dreams. Surpassing a professional roadblock this spring leads to summertime domestic blooming. Shifting communication strategies this winter sets the stage for an excellent career performance. Connect with a sense of purpose.
To get the advantage, check the day’s rating: 10 is the easiest day, 0 the most challenging.
Aries (March 21-April 19) — Tomorrow is an 8 — You may discover a financial barrier or structural problem. Review the data. Get experienced support when needed. Stay frugal while building back stronger.
Taurus (April 20-May 20) — Tomorrow is a 9 — Despite misgivings, you’re on to something. A surprising personal development inspires action. Avoid risk. Wait for better conditions. Plan and organize. Polish your public image.
Gemini (May 21-June 20) — Tomorrow is a 6 — Patiently persist. Keep nurturing yourself and others. Share acts of kindness. Unplug and recharge. Enjoy natural connection and privacy. Enjoy your cozy cocoon.
Cancer (June 21-July 22) — Tomorrow is a 7 — An unexpected barrier to a team goal requires adaptation. You can see what doesn’t work. Adjust and make corrections. Encourage friends and allies.
Leo (July 23-Aug. 22) — Tomorrow is an 8 — Enjoy an unusual assignment. Push to keep your deadlines and agreements. Reliable communication and support grow your professional reputation. Your work reflects you well.
Virgo (Aug. 23-Sept. 22) — Tomorrow is an 8 — A change could seem abrupt. Avoid risk or unstable travel conditions. Explore from your own backyard. Learn valuable skills and tricks. Pivot to adapt.
Libra (Sept. 23-Oct. 22) — Tomorrow is an 8 — Discover a brilliant financial solution. Contribute to advance a shared venture. File documents and send invoices. You can find the resources needed. Collaboration pays.
Scorpio (Oct. 23-Nov. 21) — Tomorrow is an 8 — Creative collaboration sparks. Speculate on potential solutions and try the most likely. Share ideas, resources and perspectives. Connect around a challenge with your partner.
Sagittarius (Nov. 22-Dec. 21) — Tomorrow is an 8 — Focus on work and health. Stick to simple activities, foods and routines. You can see what’s not working. Reduce risk. Keep maintaining safe practices.
Capricorn (Dec. 22-Jan. 19) — Tomorrow is a 9 — Discover spontaneous fun and even romance. Relax and wait for developments. Keep a positive mindset. Find unexpected beauty. Love is your reward.
Aquarius (Jan. 20-Feb. 18) — Tomorrow is a 7 — Focus on domestic priorities. Slow to avoid breakage. Clean messes and make repairs. Your home is your family’s sanctuary; upgrade the comfort level.
Pisces (Feb. 19-March 20) — Tomorrow is an 8 — Adapt to surprising news. Listen and learn. Clarify misunderstandings. Defend your position calmly. You get farther with honey than vinegar. Express from your heart.
Astrologer Nancy Black continues her mother Linda Black's legacy horoscopes column. She welcomes comments and questions on Twitter, @LindaCBlack. For more astrological interpretations like today's Gemini horoscope, visit Linda Black Astrology by clicking daily horoscopes, or go to nancyblack.com.