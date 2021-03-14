Tomorrow’s Birthday (03/15/21). Pursue an inspiring dream this year. Careful planning, coordination and consistent practices realize your long-term vision. Springtime professional reorganization leads to a flowering home and family phase. Adapting to changing news with renewed messaging inspires a career surge. Follow your own beat.
Aries (March 21-April 19) — Tomorrow is a 9 — Plan your communications. Clean, sort and organize over the next three weeks, with Mercury in Pisces. Your dreams could seem prophetic. Prepare a creative launch.
Taurus (April 20-May 20) — Tomorrow is an 8 — Your social life flowers, with Mercury in Pisces for three weeks. Friends share valuable information, solutions and advice. Team projects blossom. Make valuable virtual connections.
Gemini (May 21-June 20) — Tomorrow is an 8 — Market, promote and connect. Watch for career opportunities for several weeks, with Mercury in Pisces. There may be a test involved. Learn the answers.
Cancer (June 21-July 22) — Tomorrow is a 7 — Explore and investigate. With Mercury in Pisces for three weeks, consider philosophy, sciences, metaphysics and eternal questions. Research, write and report. Share your view.
Leo (July 23-Aug. 22) — Tomorrow is an 8 — For three weeks, with Mercury in Pisces, it’s easier to grow shared account balances. Sort wins and losses. Actions speak louder than words.
Virgo (Aug. 23-Sept. 22) — Tomorrow is an 8 — Get into a creative collaboration phase. Learn from the competition over three weeks, with Mercury in Pisces. Sign contracts. Brainstorm with your partner.
Libra (Sept. 23-Oct. 22) — Tomorrow is an 8 — Balance work, play and health. Listen to your body, with Mercury in Pisces. Maintain physical practices. Collaborate with doctors and coaches for higher performance.
Scorpio (Oct. 23-Nov. 21) — Tomorrow is a 9 — Write, record and film. Have fun with, Mercury in Pisces. You’re creative and charismatic. It’s easier to put feelings into words. Use your persuasive charms.
Sagittarius (Nov. 22-Dec. 21) — Tomorrow is an 8 — Discuss domestic changes, with Mercury in Pisces. Apply creativity and artistry. Talk about what you want with family. Redesign your nest together for current circumstances.
Capricorn (Dec. 22-Jan. 19) — Tomorrow is an 8 — You can solve an intellectual puzzle. The next three weeks, with Mercury in Pisces favor communication, research and learning. Share discoveries with your networks.
Aquarius (Jan. 20-Feb. 18) — Tomorrow is a 9 — Networking gets lucrative, with Mercury in Pisces for three weeks. Profitable ideas arise in conversation. Monitor cash flow to keep it positive. Put deals together.
Pisces (Feb. 19-March 20) — Tomorrow is a 9 — You’re especially creative, with Mercury in your sign. Write, record and share your views. Polish your public image. Try a new style or look.
