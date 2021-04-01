Tomorrow’s Birthday (04/02/21). Grow through alliances this year. Reliable actions get amplified by consistent teamwork. Adapting around educational and travel challenges this spring sets you up perfectly for summer creativity, networking and buzz. Adjust to income changes before a winter investigation heats up. Friends open new doors.
To get the advantage, check the day’s rating: 10 is the easiest day, 0 the most challenging.
Aries (March 21-April 19) — Tomorrow is an 8 — Expand terrain. Explore and investigate. Put in backstage efforts and do the homework. Ignore rumors or gossip. Stick to practical priorities for heartfelt gain.
Taurus (April 20-May 20) — Tomorrow is a 9 — A lucrative push builds momentum. Collaborate and coordinate with your partner to maximize benefits. Use gentle pressure rather than force. Take action for shared gain.
Gemini (May 21-June 20) — Tomorrow is an 8 — Negotiate to refine the plan. Dreams could fade. Communications could misfire. Simply your shared mission. Patience pays well. Help others see the big picture.
Cancer (June 21-July 22) — Tomorrow is an 8 — Build strength and endurance with practice. Stay patient, step after step. The fun is in the process. Don’t push beyond limitations. Prioritize practicalities.
Leo (July 23-Aug. 22) — Tomorrow is a 9 — Focus on what you love despite delays or challenges. Engage in passion projects. Use your persuasive arts. Connect with another heart on a deeper level.
Virgo (Aug. 23-Sept. 22) — Tomorrow is a 7 — Postpone buying stuff you don’t need. Clear space. Clean and organize. Cook up something delicious. Savor domestic joys with family and your inner circle.
Libra (Sept. 23-Oct. 22) — Tomorrow is an 8 — You’re especially clever and creative. Don’t stir up controversy or fuss; quietly observe. Doubts interfere with progress. You can learn what you need.
Scorpio (Oct. 23-Nov. 21) — Tomorrow is a 9 — Your efforts could get lucrative. Stick to practical purchases. Avoid financial discussion or risk arguments. Focus on long-term objectives. Keep your head down and profit.
Sagittarius (Nov. 22-Dec. 21) — Tomorrow is a 7 — You’re growing stronger. Wear your confidence with ease and grace. Ignore distractions, naysayers, rumors or gossip. Focus on your own personal priorities and passions.
Capricorn (Dec. 22-Jan. 19) — Tomorrow is a 5 — Slow to process recent changes. Indulge cravings for peaceful solitude. Write, sort and organize. Notice where you’ve been and where you’re going. Adjust practical plans.
Aquarius (Jan. 20-Feb. 18) — Tomorrow is a 5 — Collaboration and teamwork can get results when all else fails. Don’t get pushy. Avoid crowds, risk or irritation. Connect with your community roots.
Pisces (Feb. 19-March 20) — Tomorrow is a 5 — Focus on practical professional priorities. Find clever ways to advance around an obstacle or barrier. Avoid controversy or fuss. You can get what you’re after.
Astrologer Nancy Black continues her mother Linda Black's legacy horoscopes column. She welcomes comments and questions on Twitter, @LindaCBlack. For more astrological interpretations like today's Gemini horoscope, visit Linda Black Astrology by clicking daily horoscopes, or go to nancyblack.com.