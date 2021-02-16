Tomorrow’s Birthday (02/17/21). Follow personal passions this year. Consistent, disciplined actions reap outsized reward. Create a new long-term plan. Resolve a challenge with friends this spring, before new summer love enchants you. Supporting family through domestic transitions leads to a sparkling winter of social connection. You’re a star.
To get the advantage, check the day’s rating: 10 is the easiest day, 0 the most challenging.
Aries (March 21-April 19) — Tomorrow is a 7 — Monitor budgets and cash flow with changes. The best laid plans can go awry. Follow rules carefully. Ignore distractions or gossip. Stay flexible. Maintain backups.
Taurus (April 20-May 20) — Tomorrow is a 9 — Stay cool, confident and collected. Slow for sharp corners to avoid breakage. Monitor conditions carefully. Avoid impulsive moves that could set off a chain reaction.
Gemini (May 21-June 20) — Tomorrow is a 6 — Take a refreshing pause to check your course. Unexpected events require a different response. Adjust and adapt plans. Wait for developments as you prepare.
Cancer (June 21-July 22) — Tomorrow is an 8 — Pull together. Support friends around a challenge. Stay sensitive to shifting social conditions. Sometimes inaction is the best move. Connect and coordinate your team response.
Leo (July 23-Aug. 22) — Tomorrow is an 8 — Prepare for a professional test. Research options, benefits and costs. Strengthen infrastructures and connections. Call in expert support when needed. Determination and persistence win.
Virgo (Aug. 23-Sept. 22) — Tomorrow is an 8 — Pursue educational goals and prizes. Study current events. Discuss the changes you’re witnessing in real time. Monitor conditions closely. Patience pays. Take it easy.
Libra (Sept. 23-Oct. 22) — Tomorrow is an 8 — Prioritize practical strategies together. Determine what’s needed and how to get it. Double-check the numbers to avoid errors. Slow down to finish faster.
Scorpio (Oct. 23-Nov. 21) — Tomorrow is an 8 — Adapt with your partner. Support each other around an unplanned situation. Stifle rebellious tendencies and help out. Consider consequences to avoid later regrets.
Sagittarius (Nov. 22-Dec. 21) — Tomorrow is a 6 — Listen and observe conditions. Slow to avoid accidents and pitfalls. Don’t push if it doesn’t feel right. Guard your health, safety and energy. Relax.
Capricorn (Dec. 22-Jan. 19) — Tomorrow is a 7 — Keep standing for love. In pursuit of beauty, art and creative inspiration, you may notice everywhere it’s missing. You don’t have the full picture. Patiently persist.
Aquarius (Jan. 20-Feb. 18) — Tomorrow is an 8 — Stick close to home. Slow to consider a domestic challenge. Listen to family for multiple perspectives. Adapt for changing circumstances. Discover unexpected treasure.
Pisces (Feb. 19-March 20) — Tomorrow is an 8 — Breaking news requires adaptation. The impact surprises. Express your response in clear terms. There’s a disruption to the status quo. Find hidden opportunities.
Astrologer Nancy Black continues her mother Linda Black's legacy horoscopes column. She welcomes comments and questions on Twitter, @LindaCBlack. For more astrological interpretations like today's Gemini horoscope, visit Linda Black Astrology by clicking daily horoscopes, or go to nancyblack.com.