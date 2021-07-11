Tomorrow’s Birthday. (07/12/21). Harvest lucrative gains together this year. Coordinated routines and practices strengthen family finances. Summer intuition and insights reveal opportunities with community changes this autumn. Healthy routines build for high performance this winter, propelling your crew to spring prizes. Partnership makes a powerful difference.
To get the advantage, check the day’s rating: 10 is the easiest day, 0 the most challenging.
Aries (March 21-April 19) — Tomorrow is an 8 — Relax and have fun. Romance is a distinct possibility. Handle responsibilities before running out to play. Conversation reveals exciting potential. Share dreams and passions.
Taurus (April 20-May 20) — Tomorrow is a 7 — Talk about domestic dreams and envisioned upgrades with your household. Research and compare for best value. Grab an opportunity. Solutions arise in conversation.
Gemini (May 21-June 20) — Tomorrow is an 8 — You can profit from a dreamer’s vision. Use your persuasive charms. Negotiate terms. Sign papers. Make optimistic plans and set them in motion.
Cancer (June 21-July 22) — Tomorrow is a 9 — Resources can be found. Stick to tested techniques. Don’t push against a brick wall. Find another door. Communication connects you with what you need.
Leo (July 23-Aug. 22) — Tomorrow is a 9 — Follow a personal passion. Dig deeper and discover a brilliant idea worth developing. Polish your own appearance with a new style. Pamper yourself.
Virgo (Aug. 23-Sept. 22) — Tomorrow is a 6 — Find a private space to organize and plot. Update plans to realize a dream. Envision desired results already accomplished, and then take necessary steps.
Libra (Sept. 23-Oct. 22) — Tomorrow is an 8 — Teamwork can handle a big job. Solutions and resources flow through communication channels. Offer support and ask for it when needed. Connect for shared gain.
Scorpio (Oct. 23-Nov. 21) — Tomorrow is an 8 — Reinforce structural elements to surpass a professional challenge. Use your wits to increase efficiency and ease. Ask for more and get it.
Sagittarius (Nov. 22-Dec. 21) — Tomorrow is a 7 — Keep it simple as you explore. Stick to tested avenues and techniques. Avoid crowds, controversy or expense. Discover hidden beauty around the corner.
Capricorn (Dec. 22-Jan. 19) — Tomorrow is an 8 — Discover another way to save without sacrifice. Review the budget to cut vampire spending, forgotten subscriptions or leaks. Discuss shared dreams. Count your blessings.
Aquarius (Jan. 20-Feb. 18) — Tomorrow is a 9 — Link arms and you can tackle anything. Deepen bonds with your partner. Talk about dreams, passions and crazy ideas. One thing leads to another.
Pisces (Feb. 19-March 20) — Tomorrow is an 8 — Get your heart pumping. Enjoy a walk or ride outside. Nature gives your spirit a lift. Movement gets your blood flowing. Eat and rest well.
Astrologer Nancy Black continues her mother Linda Black's legacy horoscopes column. She welcomes comments and questions on Twitter, @LindaCBlack. For more astrological interpretations like today's Gemini horoscope, visit Linda Black Astrology by clicking daily horoscopes, or go to nancyblack.com.