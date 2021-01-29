Tomorrow’s Birthday (01/30/21). Spread your wings and soar this year. Persistence and dedication develop a valuable personal passion. Friends and allies propel your ascent this winter, before resolving summer community challenges and falling in love. Share sweet team moments next winter. Take a bow and enjoy the moment.
To get the advantage, check the day’s rating: 10 is the easiest day, 0 the most challenging.
Aries (March 21-April 19) — Tomorrow is an 8 — Physical action satisfies. Practice makes perfect with team activities over three weeks with Mercury retrograde. Nurture old friendships. Have patience and humor with communication snafus.
Taurus (April 20-May 20) — Tomorrow is a 7 — Get creative. Review professional data with Aquarius Mercury retrograde for three weeks. Misunderstandings cause delays. Keep equipment repaired. Backup hard drives and archives.
Gemini (May 21-June 20) — Tomorrow is an 8 — Study from home. Adjust educational plans and itineraries over three weeks with Mercury retrograde. Communicate carefully. Keep confidences and secrets. Make your deadlines.
Cancer (June 21-July 22) — Tomorrow is an 8 — Review account balances with Mercury retrograde for three weeks. Make payments and update documents. Secure what you’ve gained. Monitor statements and account activity for errors.
Leo (July 23-Aug. 22) — Tomorrow is a 7 — Review shared goals. Resolve misunderstandings with a partner with Mercury retrograde for three weeks. Support each other through transitions. Regroup and go again.
Virgo (Aug. 23-Sept. 22) — Tomorrow is a 7 — You’re growing stronger. Keep equipment repaired. Delays, misunderstandings or mistakes could affect your work and health with Aquarius Mercury retrograde. Slow down to finish faster.
Libra (Sept. 23-Oct. 22) — Tomorrow is a 7 — Enjoy peaceful settings. Romantic overtures could backfire over three weeks with Mercury retrograde. Clarify misunderstandings immediately. Find your sense of humor and reconnect.
Scorpio (Oct. 23-Nov. 21) — Tomorrow is an 8 — Collaborate. Clean, sort and organize with Mercury retrograde. Review heirlooms, photos and possessions. Repair appliances and backup files. Revise and refine household infrastructure.
Sagittarius (Nov. 22-Dec. 21) — Tomorrow is a 7 — Prioritize your career. Clarify misunderstandings as soon as possible. Take extra care with communications with Mercury retrograde. Launch creative projects later. Plan and prepare.
Capricorn (Dec. 22-Jan. 19) — Tomorrow is a 7 — Perform advance research. Monitor cash flow. Allow extra time for travel, transport, invoices and collections with Mercury retrograde for three weeks. Double-check numbers.
Aquarius (Jan. 20-Feb. 18) — Tomorrow is an 8 — Profits are available. Upgrade your brand. Consider consequences and edit communications carefully with Mercury retrograde in your sign. Determine what works and doesn’t. Reaffirm commitments.
Pisces (Feb. 19-March 20) — Tomorrow is a 7 — Patience pays. Avoid misunderstandings with Mercury retrograde. Revise and refine the message. Delays or breakdowns could affect mechanical equipment. Make repairs immediately. Reestablish old bonds.
Astrologer Nancy Black continues her mother Linda Black's legacy horoscopes column. She welcomes comments and questions on Twitter, @LindaCBlack. For more astrological interpretations like today's Gemini horoscope, visit Linda Black Astrology by clicking daily horoscopes, or go to nancyblack.com.