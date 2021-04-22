Tomorrow’s Birthday. (04/23/21). Take flight professionally this year. Maintain consistent efforts and disciplined coordination for career blastoff. Shared financial changes this spring lead to a profitable summer. Resolve a personal challenge this winter before your joint assets jump in value. You’re a rising star.

To get the advantage, check the day’s rating: 10 is the easiest day, 0 the most challenging. 

Aries (March 21-April 19) — Tomorrow is an 8 — Make domestic repairs and renovations. Over seven weeks, with Mars in Cancer, physical effort gets satisfying results. Put energy into home and family.

Taurus (April 20-May 20) — Tomorrow is a 9 — You’re intent on getting the whole story, over the next seven weeks, with Mars in Cancer. Study, research, and write your thesis. Creativity flowers.

Gemini (May 21-June 20) — Tomorrow is a 9 — Generate extra profits over the next seven weeks, with Mars in Cancer. Avoid reckless spending. Self-esteem grows with your wallet. Build financial security.

Cancer (June 21-July 22) — Tomorrow is a 9 — Energize personal projects, with Mars in your sign. You’re motivated to action for about seven weeks. Develop skills, dreams and ambitions. Present yourself well.

Leo (July 23-Aug. 22) — Tomorrow is a 6 — One phase ends and another begins. Dedicate energy to clean closets, garages and attics. Finish old business and prepare for new, with Mars in Cancer.

Virgo (Aug. 23-Sept. 22) — Tomorrow is an 8 — For bigger results, participate with groups, teams and community efforts. Together, anything’s possible. Collaborative efforts thrive, with Mars in Cancer for about seven weeks.

Libra (Sept. 23-Oct. 22) — Tomorrow is a 9 — Pour energy into your career. Move forward boldly, with Mars in Cancer. Advance professionally over the next seven weeks. Launch bold initiatives.

Scorpio (Oct. 23-Nov. 21) — Tomorrow is an 8 — Advance educationally over the next seven weeks, with Mars in Cancer. Explore and learn about a fascinating subject. Gain valuable skills and tools.

Sagittarius (Nov. 22-Dec. 21) — Tomorrow is a 9 — Collaborate to implement shared financial plans, with Mars in Cancer for almost two months. Repay debts and grow family savings. Stash nuts for winter.

Capricorn (Dec. 22-Jan. 19) — Tomorrow is a 9 — Your partnership seemed energized over seven weeks, with Mars in Cancer. Collaborative efforts flourish and grow. Encourage each other to fly to new heights.

Aquarius (Jan. 20-Feb. 18) — Tomorrow is a 9 — Focus energy on physical health, vitality and work, with Mars in Cancer for seven weeks. This can be an especially productive period. Race for a prize.

Pisces (Feb. 19-March 20) — Tomorrow is a 9 — Practice your game. Kindle a creative fire. You’re especially lucky in love, with Mars in Cancer. Passions inspire and connect you at a deeper level.

Astrologer Nancy Black continues her mother Linda Black's legacy horoscopes column. She welcomes comments and questions on Twitter, @LindaCBlack. For more astrological interpretations like today's Gemini horoscope, visit Linda Black Astrology by clicking daily horoscopes, or go to nancyblack.com.

Join the online forum

Tags

Vote for the BEST between April 21st and May 8th.

By participating, you will automatically be entered into our second drawing for a $50 gift card. Good luck!