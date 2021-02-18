Tomorrow’s Birthday (02/19/21). Dreams come true this year. Envision, plan and coordinate with steady action. Connect with personal passions. Make a career change this spring, before summer fun with family. Saying something new this winter leads to a professional renaissance. Inspiration flows through intuition and introspection.
To get the advantage, check the day’s rating: 10 is the easiest day, 0 the most challenging.
Aries (March 21-April 19) — Tomorrow is a 9 — Edit public communications carefully or risk issuing corrections. Monitor news closely. Something you try doesn’t work. Review and revise. Adjust for changing conditions.
Taurus (April 20-May 20) — Tomorrow is an 8 — Stay in action. Don’t try to force financial matters. Keep expenses low. Wait for developments. File applications and documents. Discipline and experience pay off.
Gemini (May 21-June 20) — Tomorrow is a 9 — Allow yourself time to adapt to recent changes. Take care of personal responsibilities before indulging in some self-care. Savor favorite flavors, passions and diversions.
Cancer (June 21-July 22) — Tomorrow is a 7 — Private productivity flourishes in peaceful settings. Adapt to unexpected circumstances. Revise plans and preparations. Complete and file old projects to clear space for what’s ahead.
Leo (July 23-Aug. 22) — Tomorrow is an 8 — Support your team through unscheduled changes. Clean messes and adapt to new directions. Gain strength from the past. Pull together for common gain.
Virgo (Aug. 23-Sept. 22) — Tomorrow is a 7 — Forge ahead despite professional or industrial changes. You can manage a test or challenge. Find hidden solutions. The work is behind the scenes.
Libra (Sept. 23-Oct. 22) — Tomorrow is a 7 — Expand your territory. You’re longing for fresh vistas and open spaces. Proceed with caution and avoid risk. Investigate and explore within limitations. Study options.
Scorpio (Oct. 23-Nov. 21) — Tomorrow is an 8 — Prioritize shared financial obligations and responsibilities. Keep things simple and low budget. Research possible purchases for best value. Stay on a practical road.
Sagittarius (Nov. 22-Dec. 21) — Tomorrow is an 8 — Two heads are better than one. Put yours together to find an idea around a challenge. Your partner has talents you lack. Share appreciation.
Capricorn (Dec. 22-Jan. 19) — Tomorrow is an 8 — Pick up the pace to match demand for your work. Energize with exercise and healthy practices. Use gentle pressure rather than force. Step carefully.
Aquarius (Jan. 20-Feb. 18) — Tomorrow is a 7 — Stay flexible. Distractions or obstacles could interrupt the fun. Old assumptions can get challenged. Stay sensitive to what another needs. Prioritize love.
Pisces (Feb. 19-March 20) — Tomorrow is a 7 — Clean domestic messes. Plug a leak. Organize closets and cabinets. Less is more. Discover the comfort of familiar rituals. Savor simple home pleasures.
Astrologer Nancy Black continues her mother Linda Black's legacy horoscopes column. She welcomes comments and questions on Twitter, @LindaCBlack. For more astrological interpretations like today's Gemini horoscope, visit Linda Black Astrology by clicking daily horoscopes, or go to nancyblack.com.