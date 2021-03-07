Tomorrow’s Birthday (03/08/21). Begin a transformational year. Step by step, methodical discipline realizes your wildest dreams. Making a career shift this spring leads to a summer phase of domestic renovation. Adapt to an unexpected plot twist next winter, before landing a professional victory. Realize bold dreams and visions.
To get the advantage, check the day’s rating: 10 is the easiest day, 0 the most challenging.
Aries (March 21-April 19) — Tomorrow is an 8 — Share the benefits of your joint efforts. Strengthen foundations. Plan, coordinate and build together. Clarify misunderstandings or misinformation. Focus eyes on the prize.
Taurus (April 20-May 20) — Tomorrow is an 8 — Forge ahead professionally. Build and grow from strong basic structures. Prepare a powerful pitch or presentation. Adapt for a hidden opportunity. Expansion arises in conversation.
Gemini (May 21-June 20) — Tomorrow is a 7 — Investigate possibilities. Travel complications could arise. Don’t rely on an unstable source. Study new avenues. Discover the perfect solution in your own network.
Cancer (June 21-July 22) — Tomorrow is an 8 — Stay in communication around financial obligations, bargains and agreements. Do the paperwork. File documents and make payments. Teamwork and coordination get positive results.
Leo (July 23-Aug. 22) — Tomorrow is a 9 — Coordinated collaboration generates satisfaction. Share support with your partner. Listen to their view. Avoid automatic reactions. Negotiate and compromise. Keep promises and agreements.
Virgo (Aug. 23-Sept. 22) — Tomorrow is a 9 — Keep doing what’s working to prioritize health and energy. Maintain momentum. Communication is key. Get expert feedback. Adjust with support from a trusted coach.
Libra (Sept. 23-Oct. 22) — Tomorrow is an 8 — Enjoy the company of friends, even from a distance. Stir up a little romance. Play by the rules. Make sweet music together.
Scorpio (Oct. 23-Nov. 21) — Tomorrow is a 9 — Savor domestic comforts and flavors. Cook up something delicious. Give your space a makeover. Adapt for what your family needs now. Share and enjoy.
Sagittarius (Nov. 22-Dec. 21) — Tomorrow is an 8 — Engage with a challenging intellectual puzzle. You’re especially brilliant and creative. Listen to experts. Consider alternate views. Follow rules closely. Refine for elegant simplicity.
Capricorn (Dec. 22-Jan. 19) — Tomorrow is a 9 — Profitable work energizes your efforts. Get terms in writing. Not everything goes as planned. Pivot to adapt. Rely on experienced support. You’ve got this.
Aquarius (Jan. 20-Feb. 18) — Tomorrow is a 9 — Practice leadership. Advance a personal project around unexpected domestic matters. Clean up after yourself. Contribute extra effort for family harmony. You’re growing stronger.
Pisces (Feb. 19-March 20) — Tomorrow is a 6 — Slow down. Contemplate your next move. Allow yourself time to decompress and recharge. Consider unexpected circumstances before responding. Notice hidden potential and options.
Astrologer Nancy Black continues her mother Linda Black's legacy horoscopes column. She welcomes comments and questions on Twitter, @LindaCBlack. For more astrological interpretations like today's Gemini horoscope, visit Linda Black Astrology by clicking daily horoscopes, or go to nancyblack.com.