Tomorrow’s Birthday. (06/28/21). Profit through collaboration and coordination this year. Grow your family nest egg through disciplined collaborative strategies. Private summer serenity and peace refreshes, before you navigate autumn social barriers. Your physical performance surges next winter, energizing a team victory. Rake in a bundle together.
To get the advantage, check the day’s rating: 10 is the easiest day, 0 the most challenging.
Aries (March 21-April 19) — Tomorrow is a 6 — Enjoy privacy and tranquility. Consider dreams, goals and possibilities. Practice familiar rituals. Listen to your heart and spirit. Connect with a sense of purpose.
Taurus (April 20-May 20) — Tomorrow is an 8 — Connect with friends. Cook up something fun. Share advice, comfort and laughter. Solutions arise in conversation. Reconsider old dreams and update for modern times.
Gemini (May 21-June 20) — Tomorrow is a 9 — Your professional status is on the rise. Give thanks for the luck and support you’ve had. Clarify goals and aspirations. Step into greater leadership.
Cancer (June 21-July 22) — Tomorrow is an 8 — Your exploration is coming together. Investigation yields fascinating discoveries. What you’re learning supports a long-term dream. Keep pulling interesting threads to unravel a mystery.
Leo (July 23-Aug. 22) — Tomorrow is an 8 — Collaborate to advance a shared financial goal. Monitor numbers to measure growth. Coordinate roles and responsibilities. Find clever ways to reduce waste. Build and grow.
Virgo (Aug. 23-Sept. 22) — Tomorrow is a 9 — Collaboration comes easily. Negotiate and discuss how you’d like things to go. Weigh the fun factor in your decisions. Initiate plans once aligned.
Libra (Sept. 23-Oct. 22) — Tomorrow is an 8 — Physical practices build strength and energy. Maintain healthy routines. Enjoy exercising your body, mind and spirit. Get outside and connect with nature for extra points.
Scorpio (Oct. 23-Nov. 21) — Tomorrow is an 8 — Find romance in background birdsong. Give in to the flirtation of flowers and bees. Appreciate simple pleasures, like sunsets, pets and beloved people.
Sagittarius (Nov. 22-Dec. 21) — Tomorrow is an 8 — Domestic comforts draw you in. Cook up something marvelous to share with family. Outdoor recreation is in the realm of possibility. Beautification projects satisfy.
Capricorn (Dec. 22-Jan. 19) — Tomorrow is an 8 — Creative ideas flow and puddle around your pen. Sketch to capture them. Write your thoughts and inspirations. Make connections and solve puzzles. Share your views.
Aquarius (Jan. 20-Feb. 18) — Tomorrow is a 9 — Advance lucrative projects. Your work is in demand. Provide excellence. New opportunities open up. Go for the big prize and get farther than anticipated.
Pisces (Feb. 19-March 20) — Tomorrow is a 9 — Take charge for what you want. Optimism lights your road. You’re getting stronger. Tap into a personal passion and let it drive you.
Astrologer Nancy Black continues her mother Linda Black's legacy horoscopes column. She welcomes comments and questions on Twitter, @LindaCBlack. For more astrological interpretations like today's Gemini horoscope, visit Linda Black Astrology by clicking daily horoscopes, or go to nancyblack.com.