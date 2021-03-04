Tomorrow’s Birthday (03/05/21). Innovate, invent and reinvent this year. Dedicated efforts set the stage for success. Professional or industrial challenges this spring lead to a domestic renovation phase. Next winter brings a shift in communications, leading to a career boost. Plan carefully and coordinate implementation to realize dreams.
To get the advantage, check the day’s rating: 10 is the easiest day, 0 the most challenging.
Aries (March 21-April 19) — Tomorrow is a 7 — An investigation might not go as planned. You may discover a hidden mess. Expand your territory with new possibilities. An intensely creative moment flowers naturally.
Taurus (April 20-May 20) — Tomorrow is an 8 — Work with someone who sees your blind spot. A formidable financial barrier blocks the path. You can get what’s needed. Pull together for common gain.
Gemini (May 21-June 20) — Tomorrow is an 8 — Your partnership deepens beyond superficial. Dreamy illusions have evaporated. Common passion binds you. Keep your agreements. Expand your collaboration. Communication and creativity win.
Cancer (June 21-July 22) — Tomorrow is a 7 — Heed recommendations and warnings. Prioritize health, work and vitality. Maintain physical practices. Avoid risky propositions and relax instead. A beneficial development is worth waiting for.
Leo (July 23-Aug. 22) — Tomorrow is a 7 — An interruption could disrupt your fun. Work could interfere with play. Clean messes and make repairs. Handle practical priorities and relax with your inner circle.
Virgo (Aug. 23-Sept. 22) — Tomorrow is an 8 — Things could be messy. You can see what doesn’t work. Talk about the domestic changes you’d love to make. Discover the perfect solution.
Libra (Sept. 23-Oct. 22) — Tomorrow is a 7 — Hidden truths could blurt out. Avoid sharp words, rumors or gossip. Edit before releasing public communications. You’re especially persuasive. Use your clever charms.
Scorpio (Oct. 23-Nov. 21) — Tomorrow is a 7 — Review financial or client accounts. You can see what’s missing. Schedule steps to take. Lucrative opportunities beckon. Doors that were previously closed are opening.
Sagittarius (Nov. 22-Dec. 21) — Tomorrow is an 8 — You’re gaining influence, despite self-doubt. Friends keep you headed in the right direction. Expand your personal growth and development. You’re learning valuable new tricks.
Capricorn (Dec. 22-Jan. 19) — Tomorrow is a 6 — Allow yourself time to process recent transitions. Old assumptions or fantasies dissipate. Ugly truths get illuminated. Creativity and innovation spark. Envision and plan.
Aquarius (Jan. 20-Feb. 18) — Tomorrow is a 7 — Barriers could disrupt socializing. You won’t need to defer gratification forever. Keep practicing with your team. Find innovative solutions and new ways to connect.
Pisces (Feb. 19-March 20) — Tomorrow is an 8 — Get expert support with a professional challenge. Get clear on the desired result, before pushing to fulfill it. Someone influential is paying attention.
