Tomorrow’s Birthday. (05/09/21). Savor a professional launch this year. Do the homework for strong foundations and career growth. Shift gears with shared investments or finances this spring, before a summer cash flow surge. Get beyond self-doubt next winter to inspire a lucrative collaboration. Blastoff to new heights.

To get the advantage, check the day’s rating: 10 is the easiest day, 0 the most challenging. 

Aries (March 21-April 19) — Tomorrow is an 8 — Have faith in your own imagination and capabilities. Your head’s full of ways to make money. Find the silver lining under a dark cloud.

Taurus (April 20-May 20) — Tomorrow is a 9 — Score a new personal record, despite challenges. Take advantage of unexpected conditions and hidden opportunities. Follow your own drummer. Stretch to grow stronger.

Gemini (May 21-June 20) — Tomorrow is a 7 — Enjoy productive privacy. Organize and sort. Make plans and preparations. Dig for buried treasure. Clean any messes. Savor your favorite relaxing rituals. Rest and recharge.

Cancer (June 21-July 22) — Tomorrow is an 8 — All for one and one for all. Share support through challenging times. Find an opportunity to contribute. Accept contribution from others, as well. Practice graceful collaboration.

Leo (July 23-Aug. 22) — Tomorrow is an 8 — Professional opportunities could arise from unexpected directions. Avoid risky business. You can power past obstacles or barriers. Get help from your talented team.

Virgo (Aug. 23-Sept. 22) — Tomorrow is an 8 — Investigate options and possibilities. Consider educational goals and priorities. Focus on what you love about your work and grow that aspect. Keep digging.

Libra (Sept. 23-Oct. 22) — Tomorrow is a 9 — Revise budgets and financial plans to adapt around new circumstances. You’re entering a growth phase with shared accounts. Strategize for positive cash flow together.

Scorpio (Oct. 23-Nov. 21) — Tomorrow is a 9 — Advance through collaboration. Shared challenges can deepen bonds. Support and be supported. Give and take. Listening is a gift. You’ve got each other’s backs.

Sagittarius (Nov. 22-Dec. 21) — Tomorrow is an 8 — Maintain healthy practices to grow strength and endurance. Adapt around obstacles. You can solve a puzzle. Nurture yourself with good food and rest.

Capricorn (Dec. 22-Jan. 19) — Tomorrow is an 8 — Prioritize family, fun and romance. Develop a deepening connection. Practice your arts and talents. Creativity flowers and beauty inspires. Share love, enthusiasm and passion.

Aquarius (Jan. 20-Feb. 18) — Tomorrow is an 8 — Nurture your garden for flowering results. Provide sustenance and love. Support growth by providing favorable conditions, encouragement and support. Beauty feeds the spirit.

Pisces (Feb. 19-March 20) — Tomorrow is an 8 — Your creativity sparks alight. Write, express and share your message. Tap into a bigger conversation and contribute. Network for growing buzz. Share the news.

Astrologer Nancy Black continues her mother Linda Black's legacy horoscopes column. She welcomes comments and questions on Twitter, @LindaCBlack. For more astrological interpretations like today's Gemini horoscope, visit Linda Black Astrology by clicking daily horoscopes, or go to nancyblack.com.

