Tomorrow’s Birthday (02/09/21). Follow your own star this year. Apply self-discipline to grow personal passion projects for wonderful results. Land a dreamy, profitable assignment. Support your team through winter challenges, before a summer romance, fun and passion phase. Domestic renovations next winter prepare for the dazzling holiday season.
To get the advantage, check the day’s rating: 10 is the easiest day, 0 the most challenging.
Aries (March 21-April 19) — Tomorrow is an 8 — Teamwork can deliver a lucrative prize. Adapt to changes as they come. Take advantage of skillful friends and allies. Share resources, inspiration and motivation.
Taurus (April 20-May 20) — Tomorrow is an 8 — Notice how far you’ve come professionally. Take stock of wins, draws and losses. Recognize and celebrate where you’ve been, before launching the next phase.
Gemini (May 21-June 20) — Tomorrow is an 8 — Investigate and explore your subject. Revelations and plot twists open new avenues. Adapt and adjust. Don’t react without thinking. Consider consequences. Learn and discover.
Cancer (June 21-July 22) — Tomorrow is a 9 — Changes necessitate budget revisions. Sign documents, agreements and contracts. Lucrative fruit is ready for picking. Reduce risk. Prioritize practicalities. Collaborate for common gain.
Leo (July 23-Aug. 22) — Tomorrow is a 9 — Collaborate and coordinate efforts. You and your partner are intuitively on the same page. Make a romantic connection. Share a delightful dance together.
Virgo (Aug. 23-Sept. 22) — Tomorrow is a 7 — Dig into a big job. Fortune favors dedicated efforts. Slow for sharp corners. Avoid risky business. Protect health and safety. Play by the rules.
Libra (Sept. 23-Oct. 22) — Tomorrow is an 8 — Relax and enjoy the situation. Have fun and play around. Savor excellent company or solitude with your favorite diversions. Indulge your passion, creativity and love.
Scorpio (Oct. 23-Nov. 21) — Tomorrow is a 7 — Collaborate with domestic improvements. Realize a creative vision. It’s amazing the difference a coat of paint makes. Sort and clean. Plant seeds and water them.
Sagittarius (Nov. 22-Dec. 21) — Tomorrow is an 8 — You’re especially creative. Practice artistry and craft. Self-discipline is useful. Avoid distraction and maintain focus for satisfying results. Write and publish. Film your scene.
Capricorn (Dec. 22-Jan. 19) — Tomorrow is a 9 — Pour on the steam and rake in the bucks. Lucrative potential gets realized through dedicated action. Meet deadlines and keep bargains. Buy and sell.
Aquarius (Jan. 20-Feb. 18) — Tomorrow is a 9 — Use your confidence and power for good. Adapt to shifting personal circumstances. Determination and perseverance support you to win a satisfying prize. Prepare to launch.
Pisces (Feb. 19-March 20) — Tomorrow is a 7 — Contemplate your next move. Settle into a private spot to plan and prepare. Reduce risks through backstage strategizing and coordination. Rest and recharge.
Astrologer Nancy Black continues her mother Linda Black's legacy horoscopes column. She welcomes comments and questions on Twitter, @LindaCBlack. For more astrological interpretations like today's Gemini horoscope, visit Linda Black Astrology by clicking daily horoscopes, or go to nancyblack.com.