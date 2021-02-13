Tomorrow’s Birthday (02/14/21). Follow your own drum this year. Realize personal dreams through disciplined, coordinated efforts. Detailed planning fulfills profitable ventures. Shifting team directions this spring leads to a flowering romantic phase. Winter domestic changes inspire social collaborations. Innovate, imagine and create with heart.
To get the advantage, check the day’s rating: 10 is the easiest day, 0 the most challenging.
Aries (March 21-April 19) — Tomorrow is a 9 — Take action for love. Advance a personal dream and get farther than expected. Pursue passion projects and diversions. Nurture yourself and grow stronger.
Taurus (April 20-May 20) — Tomorrow is a 6 — One door closes, and another opens. Rest, recharge and consider new possibilities. Notice hidden details and potential opportunities. Consider options and strategies.
Gemini (May 21-June 20) — Tomorrow is an 8 — Share what you’re learning. Get involved in a group exploration, class or seminar. Resources and information flow through your social networks. Stay connected.
Cancer (June 21-July 22) — Tomorrow is a 9 — Energize professional priorities for lucrative gain. Money saved is money earned. Strengthen and build family financial savings. Collaborate for a shared prize.
Leo (July 23-Aug. 22) — Tomorrow is an 8 — Expand your exploration. Collaborate and connect with like-minded partners. Strengthen networks and communication channels. Widen the scope of your investigation. Everything comes together naturally.
Virgo (Aug. 23-Sept. 22) — Tomorrow is an 8 — Negotiate and refine the terms. Sign contracts and advance a financial collaboration. Develop lucrative collaborative endeavors together. Coordinate and keep in action.
Libra (Sept. 23-Oct. 22) — Tomorrow is a 9 — Make your move. Share your admiration with the object of it. Romance kindles in conversation. Take action to advance a shared passion. Express your heart.
Scorpio (Oct. 23-Nov. 21) — Tomorrow is a 9 — Take action behind the scenes. Keep up the pace to meet your goals and deadlines. You’re energized and demand for your work is high.
Sagittarius (Nov. 22-Dec. 21) — Tomorrow is an 8 — Let love be your guide. Savor a delicious enchantment. Indulge romantic impulses. Express your admiration and appreciation. Follow your heart to deepen a passionate connection.
Capricorn (Dec. 22-Jan. 19) — Tomorrow is an 8 — Make domestic repairs and improvements, especially with plumbing. It’s less expensive the earlier you catch a problem. Use quality materials for lasting value.
Aquarius (Jan. 20-Feb. 18) — Tomorrow is an 8 — Tap into creativity. Discuss a passionate subject. A brilliant idea is attracting attention. Study how the news relates personally. Get the word out.
Pisces (Feb. 19-March 20) — Tomorrow is a 9 — Prepare and organize to roll out your lucrative plans. There’s an extra prize available, and conditions favor raking it in. Positive action gets results.
