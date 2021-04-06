Tomorrow’s Birthday. (04/07/21). Friends are your good fortune this year. Collaborate, coordinate and connect for shared strength and resilience. Adapting for educational and travel changes this spring motivates summertime creative expression. Shift income sources this winter, before exploration reveals exciting horizons. It’s all for one and one for all.
To get the advantage, check the day’s rating: 10 is the easiest day, 0 the most challenging.
Aries (March 21-April 19) — Tomorrow is a 7 — Lead with heart. Good fortune flows through social networks and community efforts. Notice dreams and intuition. Adapt plans for new opportunities. Recharge to help others.
Taurus (April 20-May 20) — Tomorrow is an 8 — Your work is gaining respect. You can get whatever you need. Collaborate with friends, allies and associates. Advance professionally with help from friends.
Gemini (May 21-June 20) — Tomorrow is an 8 — Explorations yield satisfying results. Apply what you’re learning to advance professional goals. Research reveals dreamy opportunities. Consider potential career doors and choose which to open.
Cancer (June 21-July 22) — Tomorrow is an 8 — Collaborate with shared finances. Discipline and luck form a lucrative blend. Explore opportunities with profit potential. You can learn what you need to know.
Leo (July 23-Aug. 22) — Tomorrow is a 9 — Coordinate for shared support. You and your partner are a powerful team. Lucrative possibilities are worth exploring. Strategize for growth. Collaboration could spark into romance.
Virgo (Aug. 23-Sept. 22) — Tomorrow is a 9 — Practice makes perfect. Maintain healthy routines for steady improvement. Nurture yourself with good food, exercise and rest. Go for a walk with your sweetheart.
Libra (Sept. 23-Oct. 22) — Tomorrow is an 8 — Romance and fun take priority. Enjoy time with family. Play games, sports and music. Practice your favorite hobbies. Exercise in nature scores extra points.
Scorpio (Oct. 23-Nov. 21) — Tomorrow is a 7 — Domestic arts, crafts and organization projects satisfy. It could even get fun. Clean, beautify and prepare the space. Collaborate with someone sweet and share delicious results.
Sagittarius (Nov. 22-Dec. 21) — Tomorrow is an 8 — Creativity abounds. Articulate the mission or vision of your project. Animate your ideas with illustrations, graphics or images. Issue statements and commentary. Domestic comforts inspire.
Capricorn (Dec. 22-Jan. 19) — Tomorrow is a 9 — Profits follow the groundwork you’ve laid. Your disciplined efforts are paying off. Profits flow through communication channels. Refine your marketing pitch. Get the word out.
Aquarius (Jan. 20-Feb. 18) — Tomorrow is a 9 — Self-discipline reaps satisfying reward. Pursue a personal passion and take advantage of a lucky break. Dress for success. The doors that open offer profit potential.
Pisces (Feb. 19-March 20) — Tomorrow is a 7 — Consider where you’ve been and what’s ahead. Adapt plans for circumstances. Rest and prepare for your next performance. Imagine what could be possible.
Astrologer Nancy Black continues her mother Linda Black's legacy horoscopes column. She welcomes comments and questions on Twitter, @LindaCBlack. For more astrological interpretations like today's Gemini horoscope, visit Linda Black Astrology by clicking daily horoscopes, or go to nancyblack.com.