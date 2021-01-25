Tomorrow's Birthday (01/26/21). Follow your own star this year. Pursue personal passions with consistent action to take your performance to new heights. Winter community connections support your team through summer challenges before a new passion seduces. Savor delightful parties, gatherings and socializing next winter. Grow into your own power.
To get the advantage, check the day’s rating: 10 is the easiest day, 0 the most challenging.
Aries (March 21-April 19) — Tomorrow is a 7 — Stick close to home. Handle an unexpected mess. Make domestic repairs and upgrades. Clean spaces and clarify communications. Relax with familiar comforts.
Taurus (April 20-May 20) — Tomorrow is an 8 — Communicate and connect. Write dreams and visions. Wait for developments. Don’t submit unfinished work. Adapt for changes. Catch hidden mistakes. Craft, mold and edit.
Gemini (May 21-June 20) — Tomorrow is an 8 — More income is possible. Stick to the budget. Stay in action. Delays and complications could frustrate your cash flow. Keep building to realize a dream.
Cancer (June 21-July 22) — Tomorrow is a 9 — As you gain strength, you gain options. A personal dream appears within reach, yet barriers delay advancement. Wait for better conditions. Pamper yourself.
Leo (July 23-Aug. 22) — Tomorrow is a 7 — Complete old projects. Enjoy nostalgic and historic reflection. Consider the past as you make future plans. Don’t act in haste. Savor peaceful rituals.
Virgo (Aug. 23-Sept. 22) — Tomorrow is a 7 — Gather ideas and info from associates, colleagues and teammates. You can see what’s broken. Slow to navigate a tricky passage. Restore integrity for greater workability.
Libra (Sept. 23-Oct. 22) — Tomorrow is an 8 — Don’t try to force a professional situation. Obstacles and barriers slow the action. Delays could stall travel or delivery plans. Patiently communicate for solutions.
Scorpio (Oct. 23-Nov. 21) — Tomorrow is a 7 — Boost your own morale with a local adventure. Avoid traffic and trouble. Try something new or unusual without breaking the bank. Explore arts, culture or cuisine.
Sagittarius (Nov. 22-Dec. 21) — Tomorrow is an 8 — Rely on your partner’s intuition. Patiently resolve financial complications. You’re especially persuasive. Apply your skills to grow shared financial accounts. Collaborate around a challenge.
Capricorn (Dec. 22-Jan. 19) — Tomorrow is an 8 — Treat yourself and your partner with extra patience. Compassion and forgiveness soothe with challenging circumstances. Support each other. Provide a sense of humor.
Aquarius (Jan. 20-Feb. 18) — Tomorrow is a 7 — Slow the pace or risk accidents. Nurture your health and energy with good food and rest. Complications line the path. Wait for better conditions.
Pisces (Feb. 19-March 20) — Tomorrow is a 7 — Keep a low profile and relax. Enjoy simple pleasures. Wait for developments with creative or romantic breakdowns. Gentle pressure gets farther than force.
Astrologer Nancy Black continues her mother Linda Black's legacy horoscopes column. She welcomes comments and questions on Twitter, @LindaCBlack. For more astrological interpretations like today's Gemini horoscope, visit Linda Black Astrology by clicking daily horoscopes, or go to nancyblack.com.