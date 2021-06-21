Tomorrow’s Birthday. (06/22/21). This year could get especially lucrative. Collaborate with consistent coordination for shared profit. Listen to your creative muses this summer, before transitioning with autumn team changes. A winter health, fitness and energy surge leads to blossoming fun with friends next spring. Celebrate a bountiful harvest.
To get the advantage, check the day’s rating: 10 is the easiest day, 0 the most challenging.
Aries (March 21-April 19) — Tomorrow is a 7 — Creative efforts leap forward. It’s easier to learn and express with Mercury direct. Sign papers, post and publish your views. Communicate and connect.
Taurus (April 20-May 20) — Tomorrow is a 9 — Financial transactions flow better with Mercury direct in Gemini. It’s easier to discuss money. Confusion diminishes noticeably. Barriers dissolve. Make deals and bargains.
Gemini (May 21-June 20) — Tomorrow is an 8 — Listen powerfully. It’s easier to resolve misunderstandings, with Mercury direct in your sign. Serve as a translator for others who don’t get each other.
Cancer (June 21-July 22) — Tomorrow is a 6 — Consider dreams. Articulate your feelings privately. Words and traffic flow better with Mercury direct. Review where you’ve been. Keep a journal, plan and strategize.
Leo (July 23-Aug. 22) — Tomorrow is a 7 — Communication barriers evaporate. Team coordination comes together naturally now that Mercury is direct. Background noise quiets and you can hear each other again.
Virgo (Aug. 23-Sept. 22) — Tomorrow is an 8 — Negotiate, collaborate and network. It’s easier to advance professionally with Mercury direct. Brainstorming gets more productive and creative again. Discuss possibilities. Develop opportunities.
Libra (Sept. 23-Oct. 22) — Tomorrow is a 7 — Make long-distance connections. It’s easier to travel and launch with Mercury direct. Traffic flows better. Confirm reservations. It’s easier to get your message out.
Scorpio (Oct. 23-Nov. 21) — Tomorrow is an 8 — Buy, sell and discuss finances. Money, invoices and payments flow with greater ease now that Mercury’s direct. There’s less confusion. Sign contracts and negotiate deals.
Sagittarius (Nov. 22-Dec. 21) — Tomorrow is a 9 — Partnership misunderstandings diminish. Communication clarifies naturally with Mercury direct today. It’s easier to persuade, compromise and reach consensus. Send love messages and invitations.
Capricorn (Dec. 22-Jan. 19) — Tomorrow is a 7 — A physical obstacle dissolves. It’s easier to concentrate and communicate with Mercury direct for three months. Traffic flows with greater ease. Discover health solutions.
Aquarius (Jan. 20-Feb. 18) — Tomorrow is an 8 — Listen to your muses. It’s easier to express yourself with Mercury direct. Practice your persuasive arts. Share your passion, possibilities and affection. Get creative.
Pisces (Feb. 19-March 20) — Tomorrow is an 8 — Family communications clarify now that Mercury stations direct. Collaborate and strategize. Share your visions. Determine domestic improvements. Clean up messes and resolve irritations.
Astrologer Nancy Black continues her mother Linda Black's legacy horoscopes column. She welcomes comments and questions on Twitter, @LindaCBlack. For more astrological interpretations like today's Gemini horoscope, visit Linda Black Astrology by clicking daily horoscopes, or go to nancyblack.com.