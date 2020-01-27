ORONDO — A head-on crash near Daroga State Park sent three people to the hospital Saturday.
Daniel Rosaslino, 22, of Orondo, was driving south in the northbound lane of Highway 97 when his 1996 Honda Accord hit a 2000 Honda Odyssey minivan head-on, according to a State Patrol memo.
The driver of the Odyssey, Jamie Clark, 35, of Deer Park, was in stable condition Sunday at Central Washington Hospital in Wenatchee.
Rosaslino and Clark's passenger, an unidentified juvenile, were also taken to Central Washington Hospital, according to a State Patrol press memo. Clark was not at the hospital on Sunday.
State Patrol Trooper John Bryant said the crash was reported about 6:50 p.m. Saturday near milepost 219. The highway was blocked for several hours.
All three were wearing seat belts, according to the memo. The crash remains under investigation.