July 17-- Jul. 17--Online travel website Hotwire has named Spokane as a top city for a quick getaway, based on affordability, proximity to larger destinations and tourist attractions.
Spokane ranked 10th among "small town favorites" -- which have a population of 150,000 to 299,999 -- for Hotwire's list of "America's Best Cities for a Quickie Getaway."
Orlando, Florida, tops the list of small-town rankings, which also includes Salt Lake City, Richmond, Virginia; Boise; Reno, Nevada; Chattanooga, Tennessee; Madison, Wisconsin; Birmingham, Alabama; and Springfield, Missouri.
Hotwire analyzed more than 10,000 internal and external data points in 250 cities based on the best bang for the buck, ease of arrival and things to do to compile a list of "major metropolises, mid-size must-sees, small town favorites and itty bitty cities."
Spokane was among the 40 cities that scored big for the lowest average hotel daily rates and airfare prices, number of flights that are three hours or less from the top 50 U.S. airports, shortest distance from the airport to the city center as well as the amount of bars, restaurants, sites and attractions.
"We always love to see Spokane on lists like these because it helps sell the destination," said Kate Hudson, spokeswoman for Visit Spokane. "Spokane sometimes has a perception problem. It's perceived as being very far away and small, but once people get here, they realize how amazing it is."
Las Vegas was named the top major metropolitan getaway, with Atlanta securing the top spot for "mid-size must sees." Newport Beach, California, was named the top getaway for "itty bitty cities."
Hotwire's survey indicates more than 90% of travelers prefer short getaways of three nights or less when compared to a longer vacation, and millennials are fueling the dramatic rise of the quick getaway trend.
Millennials embrace both short booking windows and trips, with 84% of survey respondents reporting they booked a trip one week or less from their departure day, according to Hotwire.