July 12-- Jul. 12--No one was hurt after a sparking dryer caused a house fire in Browne's Addition on Thursday evening, residents said.
The fire started shortly after 5 p.m. at 2208 W. Pacific Ave., and firefighters quickly extinguished the flames that only caused internal damage. No flames could be seen from outside the three-story building.
Smoke made its way from the laundry room in the basement to the upper floors, where a cat and bunny remained after everyone had escaped.
Resident Jade Tanner, who lives on the upper floor, said the smoke was "very heavy."