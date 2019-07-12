July 12-- Jul. 12--No one was hurt after a sparking dryer caused a house fire in Browne's Addition on Thursday evening, residents said.

The fire started shortly after 5 p.m. at 2208 W. Pacific Ave., and firefighters quickly extinguished the flames that only caused internal damage. No flames could be seen from outside the three-story building.

Smoke made its way from the laundry room in the basement to the upper floors, where a cat and bunny remained after everyone had escaped.

Resident Jade Tanner, who lives on the upper floor, said the smoke was "very heavy."

___ (c)2019 The Spokesman-Review (Spokane, Wash.) Visit The Spokesman-Review (Spokane, Wash.) at www.spokesman.com Distributed by Tribune Content Agency, LLC.