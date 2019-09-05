WASHINGTON _ The House will vote on a continuing resolution the week of Sept. 16, according to a letter Majority Leader Steny H. Hoyer released Thursday.
The stopgap spending bill, needed to keep the government funded when the new fiscal year begins Oct. 1, will likely last until late November, according to a House Democratic aide. That could mean an end date of Nov. 21 _ the last day the House is scheduled to be in session before leaving for Thanksgiving break.
The House has approved 10 of the 12 annual spending bills, but the Senate Appropriations Committee has yet to mark up any of its bills _ opting to wait until after lawmakers and the White House reached a universal agreement on spending levels for fiscal 2020.
That accord was signed into law just before both chambers left town for the August recess that is set to end on Monday when lawmakers return to Washington.
The Senate Appropriations Committee is hoping to mark up all 12 of its spending bills during the three-week September legislative session. But there won't be enough time for those measure to be reconciled with the House bills and signed into law _ meaning that Congress would need to pass and President Donald Trump would need to sign a continuing resolution to avoid a partial government shutdown.
That stopgap spending measure will likely give appropriators at least another six weeks to settle differences on spending levels and policy.
It's not yet clear whether the GOP-controlled Senate and White House will go along with the late November plan, however. A proposed "anomalies" list submitted by White House officials for adjustments to the CR funding levels assumed a mid-December end date.
