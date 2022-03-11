His previous experience includes commercial banking in Whatcom County and as the executive director of the South Central Kansas Economic Development District where he nearly doubled its operating budget.
Rachael Goldie, who the trust's housing director, has accepted an interim executive director position.
“Though we’re sad to see Steve leave, we are excited about the progress we’ve made on Chelan River Heights, our new 40 home development on Anderson Road," a Housing Trust press release said. “We expect this project to continue as planned.”
The chamber said it was delayed in picking a candidate due to scheduling constraints. Board President Cheri Kuhn said in a press release that the chamber feels Wilkinson will be instrumental in moving the chamber forward.
"Steve is an energetic servant-leader, who works hard to create workspace cultures where teams are empowered, respected and valued," the chamber's press release states.
