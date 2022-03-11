Purchase Access

Secure & Encrypted

What's your e-mail address?
How would you like to pay?

Secure transaction. Cancel anytime.

You're all set!

Thank you.

Your purchase was successful, and you are now logged in.

A receipt was sent to your email.

OK
Steve Wilkinson

Steve Wilkinson

Executive director, Chelan Valley Housing Trust

CHELAN — Chelan Valley Housing Trust Executive Director Steve Wilkinson has resigned to become the executive director of the Wenatchee Valley Chamber of Commerce.

Wilkinson started with the trust in October 2021. His last day with the trust will be at the end of the month.

His previous experience includes commercial banking in Whatcom County and as the executive director of the South Central Kansas Economic Development District where he nearly doubled its operating budget. 

Rachael Goldie, who the trust's housing director, has accepted an interim executive director position.

“Though we’re sad to see Steve leave, we are excited about the progress we’ve made on Chelan River Heights, our new 40 home development on Anderson Road," a Housing Trust press release said. “We expect this project to continue as planned.”

The chamber said it was delayed in picking a candidate due to scheduling constraints. Board President Cheri Kuhn said in a press release that the chamber feels Wilkinson will be instrumental in moving the chamber forward.

"Steve is an energetic servant-leader, who works hard to create workspace cultures where teams are empowered, respected and valued," the chamber's press release states. 

Sydnee Gonzalez: (509) 661-5216

gonzalez@wenatcheeworld.com or

on Twitter @sydnee_gonzalez

Tags

Better than a comments section

Discuss the news on NABUR,
a place to have local conversations
The Neighborhood Alliance for Better Understanding and Respect
A site just for our local community
Focused on facts, not misinformation
Free for everyone

Join the community
What's NABUR?