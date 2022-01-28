WENATCHEE — A mediation program designed to prevent evictions in Douglas and Chelan counties has done just that.
The Eviction Resolution Pilot Program (ERPP) — a statewide, mandatory program aimed at reducing a possible wave of eviction cases after the state’s pandemic eviction moratorium ended on Oct. 31 — has a 95% settlement rate.
The Wenatchee Valley Dispute Resolution Center, which oversees the program in the two counties, handled 97 cases from the program’s Oct. 1 start date through the end of 2021.
The center has provided mediation services for tenant-landlord disputes in the past, but this is the first time landlords have been required to attempt dispute resolution before filing an eviction case in court.
Landlords initiate the process by providing a program notice and a 14-day notice to both the tenant and the Wenatchee Valley Dispute Resolution Center. Through the ERPP, the center provides free mediation and eviction resolution services in multiple languages and regardless of immigration status.
“It provides somewhat of a pause for hopefully getting the dispute resolved,” said Jennifer Talbot, the center’s executive director. “It doesn't delay it too much for landlords. And going to court is a big expense and takes a long time sometimes.”
Talbot said there has been a huge uptick in demand for the services compared to before the program was implemented. In the past, cost for services was often a barrier, and many tenants wouldn’t contact the center until it was too late and the landlord had already filed in court, she added.
If the process is not successful — either the tenant did not respond or want to engage or the two parties couldn’t come to an agreement — the center issues a certificate that allows the landlord to move ahead with an eviction and file an unlawful detainer case. The center issued five certificates during 2021.
“I would say that the program is functioning as anticipated and intended," Talbot said. “It's really designed to reduce the number of eviction filings that happen at the courts, and that's definitely happening so far.”
From the point the eviction moratorium ended at the end of October until the end of December, 12 unlawful detainers were filed in Chelan County and four were filed in Douglas County.
Chelan County Superior Court Clerk Kim Morrison said the number seems pretty consistent with pre-pandemic levels in 2018 and 2019.
Wil'Lena Riney with Platinum Property Management & Sales said the ERP program has been helpful from a landlord’s perspective. She estimated that out of about 500 units managed by her company, she’s only had to take eight cases a month to the Dispute Resolution Center.
“So far so good for us,” she said. “We haven't had any negative feedback from it. It's been very positive.”
Of the few cases she has sent over, Riney has only been approved to evict one. However, she later discovered the tenant had been out of state and was able to work out a solution with them before anything was filed in court.