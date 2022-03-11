PowerHouse Ministry Center in East Wenatchee
PowerHouse Ministry Center in East Wenatchee in February 2022. 

 World photo/Rufus Woods

EAST WENATCHEE — A homeless task force covering Wenatchee and East Wenatchee voted to give Powerhouse Ministries in East Wenatchee a stop-gap award of up to $2,000 per month for up to two years.

The Columbia River Homeless Housing Task Force approved the award during a meeting on Tuesday. The taskforce was established by the two cities in 2021 to oversee the use of homeless and housing funds.

The award will be used to help with Powerhouse’s operational costs, which are typically about $5,000 each month. Powerhouse currently has about a $2,000 financial shortfall each month, although donations have picked up slightly, said Glen DeVries, Wenatchee’s Community Development director, during the meeting.

He added that Powerhouse is also operating at max capacity, serving 75 people a day with showers, laundry, food and a safe place to rest.

“We think it's an important component of the spectrum of what we're looking at,” DeVries said of the day shelter. “And for a relatively low level of commitment, we can help keep the doors open.”

Taskforce member Linda Herald, who represents the city of Wenatchee, said the Powerhouse is important to the community.

“It gives these people a place to go so they're not hanging on the streets or loitering in businesses and such,” she said.

Taskforce member Jackie Weber also said she hoped the taskforce could help Powerhouse find grants or other long-term fundraising opportunities. Member Alicia McRae agreed. 

“I also really agree that along with funding, possibly going back to a fundraising plan because it is kind of a reoccurring issue,” McRae said. “And it would be really nice if they had other secure streams of income.”

During the meeting, the taskforce also discussed whether to increase its members to include representatives from different sectors, such as behavioral health, veterans services, youth and senior services and the faith-based community.

The taskforce opted to have staff from the city of Wenatchee, which is the lead entity for the program, compile a list of possible appointees to review at a future meeting.

Sydnee Gonzalez: (509) 661-5216

gonzalez@wenatcheeworld.com or

on Twitter @sydnee_gonzalez

