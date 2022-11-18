US-NEWS-HOMELESSNESS-SENIORS-1-KHN

After moving out of his Columbia Falls, Montana, home, which he can no longer afford, Kim Hilton plans to live in his truck with his dog, Amora, while he waits for a spot at an assisted living facility to open up. 

COLUMBIA FALLS, Mont. — On a recent rainy afternoon in this small town just outside Glacier National Park, Lisa Beaty and Kim Hilton were preparing to sell most of their belongings before moving out of their three-bedroom, two-bathroom rental home.

Hilton, who was recovering from a broken leg, watched from his recliner as friends and family sorted through old hunting gear, jewelry, furniture and clothes. “The only thing that’s not for sale is the house — everything else has to go,” Hilton, 68, said as he checked his blood sugar.

Lisa Beaty and Kim Hilton's three-bedroom rental home in Columbia Falls, Montana. Investors who bought the property have nearly doubled the rent, forcing the couple to move out.
Kim Hilton, who has Type 2 diabetes, checks his blood sugar. A recent increase in his rent is forcing Hilton, who lives on a fixed income, to move out of the three-bedroom rental home in Columbia Falls, Montana, that he shared with his partner, Lisa Beaty.