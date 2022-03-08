OLYMPIA — A bill that would allow rural counties to use existing local sales tax dollars for affordable housing was approved by the Legislature and is going to Gov. Jay Inslee for consideration.
The legislation, SB 5868 — sponsored by Sen. Brad Hawkins, R-East Wenatchee — does not increase the tax rate. It expands the use of the rural counties’ public facilities sales and use tax, also known as .09 funds, to include affordable workforce housing infrastructure or facilities.
The state sales tax is 6.5%, but counties can use 0.9% of that for things like bridges, roads, industrial water facilities and other types of infrastructure.
Under the legislation, affordable housing is defined as dwellings that nonprofits use for individuals or households who make no more than 120% of the median income in the county.
The bill received support from multiple entities within Chelan and Douglas counties, including the city of Leavenworth, Chelan County, Chelan Valley Housing Trust, Upper Valley MEND, Wenatchee Valley Chamber and Confluence Health. The Washington Public Ports Association, which includes the Chelan Douglas Regional Port Authority, testified against the bill.
Hawkins, who called the bill one of the more challenging of his legislative career, said the bill provides a new tool to address the affordable housing crisis in communities across the state.
“The people who provide essential services in many of our local communities have found it increasingly difficult to actually live there,” Hawkins said in a press release. “With every passing month, a community like Leavenworth is essentially losing its sense of community.”
Discuss the news on NABUR, a place to have local conversations The Neighborhood Alliance for Better Understanding and Respect ✔ A site just for our local community ✔ Focused on facts, not misinformation ✔ Free for everyone
What an amazing year for World's Best! This competition has never been as competitive as it was for 2021!
The community known competition saw more than 13,000 nominations in round 1 which made up more than 2,300 businesses, people, and places across our community.