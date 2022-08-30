Purchase Access

Efforts to address homelessness must focus on several primary goals:

  • Create a path toward permanent housing;
  • Improve sanitation and reduce the toxic environments that can be found in unregulated encampments;
  • Improve safety and security for unhoused people and for nearby residents;
  • Remove blight that denigrates our community and makes it less attractive to both residents and visitors.