WENATCHEE — Forty-four pallet shelters the city ordered to arrive this spring at the Wenatchee Rescue Mission will now arrive in the summer.

Glen DeVries, director of community development for the city, said manufacturer Pallet Public Benefit Corporation (PBC) wouldn’t have the pallet shelters ready until either June or July because of supply chain issues.

Inside the pallet shelter (copy) (copy)

This photos shows inside Pallet PBC's 64-square-foot pallet shelter.
Pallet shelter (copy) (copy)

This photo shows a 64-square-foot pallet shelter from Pallet Public Benefit Corporation. 


