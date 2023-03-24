WENATCHEE — Forty-four pallet shelters the city ordered to arrive this spring at the Wenatchee Rescue Mission will now arrive in the summer.
Glen DeVries, director of community development for the city, said manufacturer Pallet Public Benefit Corporation (PBC) wouldn’t have the pallet shelters ready until either June or July because of supply chain issues.
Forty-three of the pallet shelters are 64 square feet with two beds and constructed with fiberglass reinforced plastic that can withstand wind up to 110 mph and snow loads of 25 pounds. The shelters are also equipped with two beds and heating and cooling units. One shelter will be 100 square feet with four beds for emergency family use.
The city paid $643,460.46 for the shelters, but $536,690 of that was a grant from the Washington State Department of Commerce. The remaining $106,770.46 came from the local homeless sales tax collected in Wenatchee and East Wenatchee.
“Ends up that will be a good thing,” DeVries told the Wenatchee City Council on Thursday.
The site work at the Rescue Mission will not be finished until the summer, he added, so the city would have to pay to store the materials for the pallet shelters it came in April.
The city approved a contract with engineering firm Osborn Consulting Inc., “to develop construction plans, specifications, and estimates of the 44 low barrier shelter units at the Wenatchee Rescue Mission” according to a city council report. Osborn consulting also will construction bids for the site development project, DeVries said.
DeVries also told the council the city will receive a little more than $400,000 from the Washington State Department of Commerce the city will have to use before June.
DeVries said other jurisdictions around the state couldn't spend the full amount of the Homeless Assistance grants they received from the state department, so the department asked him if the city needed those leftover funds.
“That was a real welcome addition,” DeVries told the council. “There’s been some additional needs that would be really nice to address, additional shower and restroom facilities at the site.”
DeVries said he will go back to the council for authorization to use the funds before June.
