WENATCHEE — A financial assistance program for households struggling to pay rent during the pandemic made a nearly $5 million splash in Douglas and Chelan counties last year.
The Chelan-Douglas Community Action Council, which administers the Eviction Rent Assistance Program across both counties, reported it served 1,205 households in 2021. On average, five households were served each business day and $20,000 distributed.
“This level of support and resulting impact demonstrates a strong need in our region and our staff continues to work very hard to meet that need,” said Alan Walker, the council’s executive director.
The program is part of the state’s response to COVID-19 and is intended to prevent evictions by helping struggling tenants to pay past due, current and future rent and utilities. To be eligible, households must have a missed or partially paid rent payment and have an income at or below 80% of the Area Median Income. U.S. citizenship is not an eligibility requirement.
Several regional non-profit organizations are supporting the effort by communicating the availability of rent assistance through the Community Action Council, including Hand In Hand Immigration Services, Community for the Advancement of Family Education (CAFE) and Children’s Home Society of Washington.
Those interested in applying for the program can contact the Community Action Council at (509) 662-6156 and ask for “rent assistance.”
“We encourage anyone who believes they are eligible to contact our office,” Walker said. “If eligibility is confirmed, we are eager to work with you and your landlord to provide financial assistance.”
