YAKIMA — Yakima resident Kerri Faulkner was living in a home in West Valley when unexpected circumstances caused her to lose her house. When she started looking for affordable housing in Yakima, she couldn't find any, and ended up homeless.
"I went about trying to find housing, any kind of housing, and there wasn't anything that was decent, clean and safe," she said, during a Yakima City Council affordable housing work session last week. "It was very disheartening."
At her lowest point, Faulkner said she ran into someone who referred her to Next Step Housing. Faulkner, who is now on the Next Step Housing board, said finding the organization was a godsend. Next Step Housing provides drug- and alcohol-free supportive housing throughout Yakima, including through the Pear Tree Place Apartments and the incoming Bicycle Apartments.
"I went from this hopeless and despairing human being to getting to move into someplace I could afford. Not only that, but they had support, people who would counsel and support people from going from homeless to being self-supporting," she said. "Going from homeless and hopeless to someone who is a productive member of society, that's what affordable housing does."
Her comments reflected data shared by the city that found more than half of the city's residents were renters in 2014, whereas Yakima's vacancy rates for renters in 2016 was 2%, with one- and two-bedroom units even tighter at 1%.
Ongoing housing concerns prompted the city's planning department to accept a $100,000 grant from the state Department of Commerce. The city contracted with BERK Consulting Inc. to create a housing action plan, which will focus on how to bring more housing diversity and affordable housing to Yakima, while identifying and analyzing how to remove barriers to housing development.
The plans
Yakima already has a long-term housing plan. The Housing Yakima Comprehensive Plan 2040 identifies that most of Yakima's housing stock is single family homes, more than half of which are more than 40 years old and in need of repair. Current housing options don't align with households needs in terms of size, options for those with children or without children, and low income levels, according to the plan.
The comprehensive plan identifies the need for more small houses, townhouses, multi-family units and special needs housing for the homeless, residents with disabilities, single parents, seniors, and seasonal or year-round farm workers.
Council members gave the BERK consultants approval to continue working with the city's planning department to move forward with developing an affordable housing action plan at a Thursday work session. Council members Dulce Gutierrez, Kathy Coffey, and Kay Funk attended the session.
The BERK consultants plan to engage local stakeholder agencies through March, hold community outreach from April through the end of June and then again from October through November, and host advisory and planning commission meetings from October through January 2021. The first public hearing on the plan would happen in February 2021.
Community concerns
Yakima resident Staci Beat also shared her story Thursday. At age 30, Beat and her 11-year-old daughter were homeless, until a case manager connected them with Next Step Housing.
Beat said she lived in Next Step's supportive housing for seven years before moving on to other housing. She's now in college, and her daughter, now 30, is a nurse.
Beat brought up the planned Bicycle Apartments on the city's west side, which were approved by the City Council but then became tied up in two years of litigation after a group of community members appealed. She said the delay cost taxpayers and did nothing to help reduce Yakima's homelessness problem.
"All in all, the delay was two years of back and forth to get the same decision the planning department had approved," Beat said. "The 30 homeless families that planned on using the housing had to wait two more years."
Beat said the county's point-in-time-survey shows that 60 families with children are homeless on any given day. The Bicycle Apartments would have reduced that by half, she said.
Representatives from the Yakima Housing Authority, Justice Housing Yakima, and the Office of Rural and Farmworker Housing also spoke at the study session.
Charles Hitchcock, a housing developer with the farmworker housing agency, also voiced frustration with the costs of delays in developing affordable housing that has to go through the court system on appeal, money he said could better be spent on the housing itself.
"If we do want more affordable housing in Yakima, we have to be able to do it without lawyers," Hitchcock said.