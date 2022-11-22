SPOKANE — The Spokane County Sheriff's Office has been surveilling residents of Camp Hope using infrared technology, triggering the latest legal dispute between the sheriff's office and organizations that provide aid there.

"It is not lawful to use infrared to peer into private homes or living spaces," said Jeffrey Finer, one of the attorneys representing three Camp Hope residents and Jewels Helping Hands in a federal complaint filed last month after local law enforcement threatened to sweep the camp.



