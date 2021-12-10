WENATCHEE — The Wenatchee City Council unanimously approved property tax exemptions for two housing developments on Thursday.
The developers FNWD Deer Haven and Eider Properties were approved for 8- and 12-year exemptions, respectively. Each of their developers won’t have to pay property taxes during those periods. The exemption doesn’t apply to the land or non-residential areas.
Deer Haven, managed by Kevin Nagai, has planned 137 market value units — 40 one-bedrooms, 85 two-bedrooms and 12 with three or more bedrooms — at 1705 Stella Ave. Construction started in March 2020 and is expected to be completed August 2022. The project is estimated to cost $16 million.
Eider Properties, owned by Flint Hartwig and Chad Miller, has three separate affordable housing projects planned that will provide a total of 105 units:
Upper 5th Street Apartments: 14 three-bedroom units at 1417 Fifth St., renting at $2,100-$2,250 per month. Construction on the $4 million project started in September and is expected to be done in August 2022.
Fifth Street Apartments: Seven units at 1013 Fifth St. There will be two two-bedrooms rented at $750 and five three-bedroom rented at $1,500. The $1.5 million project was completed in June 2021.
Confluence at Harvest Hills: Six three-bedrooms, 72 two-bedrooms and six one-bedrooms at 1101 and 1105 Red Apple Road. Rents will be between $1,555 and $2,600. Construction on the $14 million development started in February and is expected to be done next May.
Mayor Frank Kuntz questioned whether it might be time to eliminate the 8-year property tax exemption. Unlike the 12-year exemption, the 8-year exemption does not require at least 20% of a development’s units to be affordable housing for low- and moderate-income households.
“We’ve got a lot of building going on and maybe that property tax exemption isn’t necessary anymore?” Kuntz said at the meeting.
“We've raised the sewer connection fees and wastewater connection fees to get closer to the market,” he added. “So maybe this is still the incentive we need to keep us in the market and make sure we’re getting units built.”
Kuntz concluded that a council workshop on the topic would be appropriate for next year.
