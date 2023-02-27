WENATCHEE VALLEY — East Wenatchee and Wenatchee are partnering to create a program for pre-approved accessory dwelling units (ADUs).
The city of East Wenatchee on Feb. 21 approved paying Wenatchee $25,000 to find an architecture firm for design services and to create construction documents.
Wenatchee’s community development director, Glen DeVries, said Wenatchee has budgeted $80,000 to contribute and hopes to bring an agreement for the council to vote on in March.
DeVries said the two cities working together on the project would bring positive benefits to the valley by increasing affordable housing in the region. He also said it’s common for people to live in Wenatchee and work in East Wenatchee, and vice versa, and it will help save costs for the cities, as they won't each pay for the same thing.
This program will offer a set of city pre-approved designs of ADUs for property owners to choose from.
DeVries said the design plans are still in the early stages, but he hopes an architectural firm could design at least four different options of 400-, 600-, 800-, and 1,200-square foot ADUs.
Having visuals for permit-ready construction drawings and renderings will help property owners visualize the ADUs on their properties, according to East Wenatchee community development director, Curtis Lillquist, in his report to the city.
Lillquist and DeVries said the pre-approved design plans will reduce the building permit fee by eliminating the plan review component to only the time needed to conduct site reviews.
DeVries said property owners will have to make a commitment to offer affordable rent to qualify for the program. He also said more details about the programs will come when he presents to the city council in March.
