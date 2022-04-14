WENATCHEE — The cities of Wenatchee and East Wenatchee had a big win in their push to build a low-barrier shelter Thursday night.
The Wenatchee City Council unanimously approved a lease agreement for a property at 1202 S. Columbia St in Wenatchee. Council members Travis Hornby and Top Rojanasthien were absent. The city was acting in its role as the lead entity for the Columbia River Homeless Task Force, which will fund the shelter using revenue from one-tenth of 1% sales taxes in each city.
The property — which is owned by former Wenatchee Mayor Dennis Johnson and his wife Sharron Johnson — is across the street from the Salvation Army Social Service Office and a state Department of Transportation lot that was formerly the site of a homeless camp.
Whether a shelter will actually be built on South Columbia Street still depends on negotiations with the Salvation Army, which owns a few vacant lots next to the Johnsons’ lot. The city has been in discussions with the Salvation Army since at least last summer after the organization expressed interest in partnering on the shelter.
“We've been moving slowly but steadily,” Mayor Frank Kuntz said. “But I think there's been some momentum gathered and some more clear communication between the potential landlord and us, so I think we feel better about where this is going.”
The Johnsons are not requiring the cities to pay rent as part of the 15-year lease. Dennis Johnson said that after reading about the cities’ search for a location for a shelter in the paper, he approached them about the property.
“It just seemed like such a good possibility,” he said in an interview. “It's so hard to find sites, but that one just seemed like it was possible because of the Salvation Army. I think if the Salvation Army was not there, I probably wouldn't even have thought about it.”
He added that the property is one he and his wife have owned for a long time and that, except for a billboard, it’s been vacant.
“We don't want any payment for it,” he said. ”It’s just a piece of land that we had and felt that we could provide it to them on a lease basis for that purpose for a long time into the future.”
The Johnsons’ stipulations in the lease agreement include that the cities allow them access to the existing billboard on the property and that the property is not used for any “illegal or immoral purpose” or “any act or thing which may be a nuisance, annoyance, inconvenience or damage to landlord, the occupants of adjoining property or the neighborhood.”
The lease also allows for a five-year extension if both parties can agree upon a rent at that time. If the Johnsons decide to sell the property, the lease states the cities will have first rights to buy it.
Councilmembers also expressed gratitude that the process was moving forward. “It feels like we're taking another step towards the homestretch and I'm really excited that this can happen,” Council member Linda Herald.
The proposed shelter would be made up of 35-46 individual shed-size shelters that can each house up to two people. The site needs some improvements, such as bringing power out, “but not having to pay for a lease for the land is significant,” Wenatchee Community Development Director Glen DeVries said
“This is great. Mr. and Mrs. Johnson are doing a nice thing for our city,” Council member Mike Poirier said.