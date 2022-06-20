WENATCHEE — More than 350 people provided their personal housing stories in a Regional Housing Survey that was online the last two weeks of May.
The housing story question was one of 29 in the Our Valley Our Future poll, in which more than 1,500 Chelan and Douglas County residents took part.
The survey was meant to gain peoples’ perceptions of housing market issues and their comfort in possible solutions, said Steve Maher, OVOF coordinator.
The survey did not ask whether respondents were renters or homeowners, or whether they were qualified to rent or buy a home. Respondents also were anonymous. To view the entire results, visit bit.ly/ovofsurvey.
About 31% said their household income was $49,999 annually or lower. About 37% said theirs was between $50,000 and $99,999.
Meanwhile, about 33% said they spent more than 30% of their income on housing, which can be a hardship. “Renter households spending more than 30% of their income on housing costs and utilities are cost burdened; those spending more than half of their income are severely cost burdened,” according to the National Low Income Housing Coalition.
Some of those cost burdened said they couldn’t afford to rent on their own or were renting because they couldn’t afford a house.
Others said they lived with a relative/friend because rent and mortgage prices were too high for them.
Below are their stories.
— Emily Thornton, World staff
How have you, your family or your business or organization been affected by the challenge of housing affordability and availability in Our Valley?
Responses that mention living with others:
- Currently living with my parents, trying to save up money to afford a house. The price of a house is way out of my budget that I can afford.
- Our married adult kids couldn't find or afford a house so we all bought a house together. Living with three generations of family.
- My granddaughter and I are basically homeless. We stay with family or friends due to the high cost of rent. We are on the Section 8 low income apartment waiting list. We have been for 9 months. We are not looking for handouts or a free ride. We just someplace to call home and our own beds to sleep in. For a reasonable price. Why is that too much to ask for?
- I am currently living at a family’s shed/cottage. Since I moved here, I’ve been searching for a home but have not had much luck finding anything livable in my budget. I also can’t compete against people who offer cash. Finding someone to rent is just as bad and nearly impossible, especially due to the fact I have multiple pets.
- I live with my parents at 45 years old because I can't find affordable housing or even an affordable piece of land to build on. Any land that I have found in the area is too expensive with the included costs for utility hookups. I would love to find a rural piece of land and be able to legally put a tiny home on it.
- Housing has killed my young adult life. I've tried to move away from my parents’ home time and time again, but rental prices are twice that of mortgage payments.
- My friends have allowed me to park my camper on their land. I’ve lived in the valley for 10 years and all of my housing has been through the generosity of others. I work full time in a professional job and still can’t afford to purchase a small home.
- We had to buy a larger house so that my mother could live with us as she was having trouble finding affordable housing on a retired teacher’s income. The stress of renting is really causing anxiety, and with COVID-19, it feels like life is a mess.
- I would love to be a homeowner some day. I work a very good job and get good pay but it still isn't enough in this market. I continue to look at houses and they cost way too much. I am unable to rent because that means I would never be able to save up enough money to pay for a down payment. I'm very thankful to have the privilege to be able to stay at home and hopefully save enough money to buy my first home. This isn't how it should be, though. I should be able to be pay rent and be able to save money to eventually buy a home. There just is not affordable housing and rentals in our valley.
Responses from people living in housing provided by employers:
- My employer provides my housing. I'd like to move off site to have more work and life balance. I have been unable to find a home to buy or rent that I can afford. I make approximately $64,000 a year and still cannot afford the rents folks are asking for. The cost of owning a house seems too far out of reach for me.
- I can only afford to live in employer-provided housing. Vail in the winter leases homes in Leavenworth. River Rider provides RV and camping space in summer. When I retire in five years, these will not be available.
- I work at Stevens Pass in the winter and East Wenatchee in the summer. I live in a "shanty" of a cabin as far up the valley as you can get in Merritt. I have been looking to move or purchase a home in the valley for years but cost and inventory just aren't making it a possibility.
Responses from single parents:
- I am a single mom trying to find an affordable apartment all while working, going to college and being a single parent. It is incredibly hard to get into income-based apartments. I have been trying for well over a year.
- I became homeless because rent is not affordable for a single parent.
Responses that mention cost increases:
- Our apartment building was bought by a Bellevue company and our rent was doubled and there were no improvements to our unit. Our rent was doubled and that money is going out of this town to make rich cities richer.
- Home and property valuations are increasing rapidly. While we can afford our mortgage, we are worried that rising property valuations are causing property taxes to rise rapidly as well. We are beginning to wonder if we will be able to continue to afford our home. On the other hand, we could not afford to rent in this valley either.
- I work in social services. Many of my clients have had rent increases that have priced them out of their homes. Sometimes these increases are $200 to $300 or more at a time. This is very hard for seniors or disabled people on a fixed income.
- I moved to the valley for a job in 2018, and rented for $300 per month. Since then my rent has gone up to $700. I would like to buy but the supply is limited and the prices are too high. I commute to Entiat via bike and bus.
- Before COVID-19, our income as a couple could afford the rent without pressure. However, after the decrease of our income in the following two years, the rent is a big problem for us now.
- My husband and I are expecting a new baby this fall. We have two dogs and a cat. I finished with my bachelor’s degree in 2020 and relocated here in 2021 since my husband was born and raised in Wenatchee. It took us over a year to find a place within our budget. We now rent a small house and are looking for a home of our own. Our rent is increasing starting in June and although I would say our combined income is reasonable, we still can’t afford to live anywhere else or buy a home.
- We were lucky to find a big enough house for our family before COVID seemed to jack up the prices.
- My rent is going up by $400 a month in August. I have two kids and two cats and I require three bedrooms. Unfortunately most apartments are 2 bedrooms for a minimum of $1,500 a month and that's more than I can afford.
- The price of housing makes it unaffordable for my parents to purchase any home due to insufficient credit scores or the lack of having enough money for a huge house down payment. There doesn’t seem to be enough affordable housing for low-medium income housing.
- After finally saving to purchase a new built home, going thru our lender, our builder upped the price $40,000 before we could sign. The house had already been built and on market for awhile.
- My husband and I just purchased our first home last week. Because of the current market, our monthly mortgage will be higher than we were hoping. Although it's within our budget, our monthly credits and debits are about equal. This means it will be difficult to save money. The reason we wanted to purchase a home in the first place was because our previous rental situation was ridiculously expensive for such a small space, and we were basically throwing money away. At least now that we're homeowners, and we can begin building equity. Nevertheless, the current affordability and availability of Wenatchee Valley homes is abysmal. It's crazy to me that the house we purchased was literally half as expensive only four years ago. Now the house is not even brand new, and yet it's twice as pricy in the year 2022. It's quite discouraging that this is our reality, and I so wish action would be taken to alleviate the insanity of the housing market.
- I am remodeling. The cost of permits and lumber is very high. The previous owner did not follow codes and I am paying extremely high costs to redo everything correctly.
- Fortunately I have been able to afford a manufactured home in a nicer area. Before that I was renting apartments and I had to move twice due to extreme rent increases.
Responses about leaving the area due to housing issues:
- We are a two working parent family with three children. We have been searching for a home for the past two years while prices and rent continue to climb at a crazy rate. We love this valley but are now forced to look outside the community we know and love. We grew up in our current community and now are being forced out by unrealistic rental and purchase prices.
- I am local teacher and 50 percent of my income goes to rent. I love my job and town but I am considering relocating across the country because I cannot afford to buy a house on my single income. I don’t want to leave but I feel staying is financially impossible.
- We have been looking for a rental big enough for our family or a house to buy for 3 years and it just gets worse and worse. The greed is disgusting and we will likely be forced out of the valley away from family because we have no chance of affording rental housing or a mortgage at these prices.
- I am a working professional with full time employment and a higher education degree. In spite of this, I cannot afford to buy a home any time in the near future. Rent prices are absurd. With my income, I should be able to at least rent something affordable, but I have been unable to do so. The cost of rent prevents me from saving any additional money toward one day buying a house. I have started sacrificing other needs in my life to set aside small savings just so that I can afford to move out of the Wenatchee Valley area to a more affordable region.
- Despite earning over six figures with perfect credit, we feel priced out of Wenatchee. We currently rent and would need to majorly downgrade to purchase a home here that would fit our family and how we dream of using our first home. We feel uncertain, not knowing if now is the time to buy or wait and hope things level out. We feel frustrated by the market being driven up by people from outside the community buying up homes as investments when we had hoped to live here for many more years. The state of the housing market here has made other states look very attractive and we are considering moving closer to family out of state because of it.
Responses that mention relocating to the area:
- My husband obtained an excellent position in Wenatchee but is living in our motorhome. It was nearly impossible to find anything in or near Wenatchee. It felt like fate was smiling upon us when we found a place to park with amenities. We have a house in another county but cannot find a comparable home that is affordable. We are currently living separately and commuting to visit with each other and our child on weekends. We’d love to make Wenatchee our permanent home and plan for all of us to move up there but when and how are now questions that feel unanswerable.
- I moved to Wenatchee for a new job just prior to the pandemic. I managed to find a very modest rental I could afford and hoped to find a home in the near future. Unfortunately, the housing and rental market both have experienced nothing but rate increases that far outpace wage rates. It’s unsustainable and I find myself and my wife stuck in a neighborhood surrounded by barking dogs and abandoned vehicles in the street. I’ve also watched homelessness increase, car prowls become more prevalent, and have seen the desperation in the eyes of the homeless in the valley. Where is our valley’s promise of a future for them, and all of us?
- We relocated here eight years ago. If I was offered a job now, I would likely either have to decline area due to affordable and available housing or live in area that was not safe or adequate.
- We moved here from Georgia and began looking for a home four years ago. There were eight homes on the market in our price range. We were lucky enough to contact an owner with a for-sale-by-owner property on the first morning they posted online, viewed the home, and had an agreement after two days only because the owner decided not to take the higher bid from a site-unseen offer from California. They wanted to sell to a family with kids and help build the neighborhood. The house required complete replumbing, HVAC, and major electrical just for livability, and the price was steep to begin with. It is a small home on a busy street, but given that we know other families who cannot even get an offer looked at and are raising multiple kids in 1 and 2 bedroom apartments, we feel lucky. The market here has similar dynamics to the market in downtown Atlanta, where we moved from. Except it's not Atlanta, but a rural town in central Washington.
- We just moved to the community and found finding a decent home to buy below $500,000 — that was not a fixer upper — frustrating. We ended up with a new construction.
- My husband and I moved to Wenatchee in 2015 and had to sign a year lease, sight unseen because the rental market at our budget price point was very limited. We were both fortunate enough to secure jobs with good pay and saved enough for a down payment in 2017. Since then, our home value has more than doubled. If we had waited to buy or been unable to get into the market, there's no way we'd be able to afford a down payment now because of the elevated cost of the housing market and day care. We're now a family of 3 with another on the way. As it is, we'll be spending more on day care than housing in the near future. We refinanced to take advantage of better interest rates and our mortgage is about $1,650 a month. Day care with 2 kids will be $2,300 a month. We're fortunate. I have no idea how single-parent families can afford to live here.
- When my retired father (excellent credit history, referral from prior landlords, and cash assets) moved to the area to be closer to his kids, it took three of us to be able to purchase a home for him to live in. While we looked for a purchase option, it took a miracle to find rental housing for him because his income mostly derives from Social Security. Even with me (full time employed with more than 20 years at current employer, excellent credit, no mortgage or rental obligations, and debt-free) as a cosigner, we could not find anyone who was willing to rent to him because the rents were more than one-third of his Social Security income. I don't know how anyone actually obtains housing here if that's not good enough.
- Some of our friends would love to move here but cannot afford to.
Responses from realtors:
- * I'm a Realtor so it directly affects me trying to help families get creative within their budget. Honestly if I hadn't built four years ago a small home under 1,000 square feet, there is no way I would be able to afford to live here with how expensive everything is now. The pandemic played a role in affecting our income and with both of us being self employed we really didn't have much help. We are now seeing middle-class families and people with very good local careers not being able to afford homes due to the significant price increases. We have a demand versus supply issue and we haven't addressed infrastructure or how to grow our communities in a smart manner. Large homes on tiny lots is not the solution. Smaller homes that effectively use space and homes under $450,000 are definitely needed along with homes at varying prices points.
- I am a Realtor. My clients have been adversely affected as they have had to make offers on many homes before finally winning a home, and by that point they are always having to settle for a home that is sub-par for their needs. The only thing that would help this is to have more people putting their homes up for sale (new homes are too expensive for most). But this place has been discovered and few want to give up their lifestyle here.
Responses about downsizing:
- My parents are having to sell their home as it is too expensive to continue to live in their neighborhood in Leavenworth, but they can't find anything affordable on a fixed income anywhere else in the valley now.
- I am retired and wish to sell my house, which has more square feet than I need. I cannot afford to purchase a smaller sized house as the costs are too high. There are few or no condos available for purchase in this valley. Therefore I am stuck in a large house that I no longer want to live in. I have no options.
- I live in Wenatchee and I had to sell my house because of a divorce and now I have to move to Quincy or Ephrata because I can’t afford to rent an apartment as I don’t make three times the $1,200 rent. As I also can’t afford to buy a new home, I’ve been forced out of my own town. It stresses my kids out because they have to change schools. I’m afraid we will end up like Seattle with half the people living in squalor and the other half being well off. The middle class has been squeezed out.
- We are elderly landlords and own 10 units (SFR and duplexes). We have been seriously affected by rules and regulations regarding how landlords can operate their properties. We are considering selling the properties if regulations upon landlords continue to become more onerous.
- With new housing in my neighborhood it has pushed property taxes skyrocketing, and has stopped us from selling our home and downsizing.
Responses about being unable to afford rent/a mortgage:
- My husband and I have been married almost five years now. We have been working hard to save as much as we can for a down payment for a home, while trying to pay off student loans. We finally have enough for a down payment but there aren’t any homes in our price range. We have been beat out on every offer we have submitted by a nonlocal all cash buyer. It’s been a very defeating experience so far. We want to expand our family, but we can’t in our 700-square-foot rental. Hopefully, we will find a house soon, but the market has gotta give.
- I earn a decent salary but cannot afford to rent on my own in Wenatchee. I could, but the majority of my income would go to basic subsistence. This is the case for many people here. When we have to put all of our money towards basic subsistence, we aren't supporting any local businesses. It's great for property managers, but not so great for other local businesses.
- Our grandchildren who are in their late 20s and 30s cannot find rentals nor adequately save enough for the purchase as housing costs outpace wages. They are forced to crowd in homes with too few bedrooms and baths, revamp garden sheds into bedrooms, or sleep in trailers.
- It is hard to find staff for the hospital. No one can afford rents.
- My son shares a dwelling that is owned by a slumlord and the rent is too high. Housing should feel safe and be compatible with life and health. During the pandemic, I met two brothers who were commuting from Brewster to work at the mass vaccination site. They could not find affordable housing to move to Wenatchee. What a shame, wasting all that time and fuel while they were providing a service to our community and our valley.
- Local housing is not affordable for a single person working minimum wage, let alone families who may rely solely on one income, but even with a dual income it can be very challenging. The wait list for section 8 housing is years long.
- I live in a tiny crappy apartment that is 800 square feet for 3 people and costs over $1,200 a month. I can't afford to move and even if I could houses and apartments are too expensive to have a good option. I have to work three jobs while going to school full time to afford my tiny crappy apartment. More affordable housing is a necessity immediately.
- I'm 65 years old, have lived in the Wenatchee area since 1974, and live in a travel trailer in an RV park because it's the only thing I can afford on my income.
- I was unable to purchase a home because I made too little. Then I got a degree and a new good-paying job and I still can’t afford to buy a house because they are now too expensive even after everyone said to go to college to get a good paying job so you can afford a house.
- Our son and daughter-in-law are paying an incredible amount in rent. There should be a cap on what landlords can charge. They are unable to purchase due to the astronomical amount houses are selling for in our area* They both work full-time, and can't afford to buy. Heartbreaking.
- The lack of affordable housing prompted us to buy raw land and build. It's been over two years and our home has still not been completed. It took over 18 months for the county to issue a permit for our non-custom kit home.
- * My partner and I were homeless. We had previously lived in a one-bedroom garage apartment and paid the entirety of the property tax for a luxury five-bedroom log cabin to the owner who lived full time in the main house. We couldn’t afford the housing on VRBOs housekeeping wages and couldn’t find an alternative in Leavenworth because nobody wanted to rent long term because they made more on renting short term. We could not afford the commute out to Lake Wenatchee. Our lives were destroyed. We were able to get back on our feet due to the Community Action Council.
- I've been waiting for 8 months to find affordable housing. I'm in the rapid rehousing program, HEN eligible, but no affordable housing or private landlords will utilize the program. Help your homeless. Don't just complain they are sleeping on your street and try to run them off to another county. Stop allowing short term rentals or vacation homes. Real people need real housing.
- It took me five months to find an apartment that I could afford and my rent is extremely expensive ($1,400 a month) and I am still surrounded by homelessness and loud cars. This has caused me stress and uneasiness.
- I have lived in Leavenworth for three years and have had to move about every six months because I cannot find a stable, long-term rental that I can afford. The places I’ve lived have sometimes lacked basic amenities. I am currently putting a third of my take home income towards housing, but I don’t even have a kitchen or bathroom in my living space.
- We have lived in Leavenworth for 11 years together and 8 years before. We have lived in two different rentals and now have to leave this one due to the rental being sold. No one takes pets, and things are way too expensive for the working class that keep Leavenworth running.
Other responses:
- Too many homes are investor-owned for maximum return on investment. We should encourage owner-occupied homes that enable people to live and be a part of a neighborhood, engaged in their church, school, civic group, or sporting group.
- * We live in a home built by Upper Valley MEND in 2006. Otherwise we couldn't afford to be here.
- I recently purchased a home outside of Wenatchee, creating a one hour commute. I did so because there is no affordable housing in Wenatchee. Homes priced in my range (approximately $240,000) need to be remodeled or torn down. A $200,000 home cannot be lived in.
- We bought years ago before the housing market skyrocketed. However, I know many families that are not that fortunate. They are unable to rent, or even consider buying a home in today's market, The wealthy will be fine. I think this will play havoc in our communities. There will be an increase in crime and greater homeless encampments. We are already seeing this.
- The private home and property appraisal sector, along with realtors, have too much influence over market values. That's a big contributor to why we see such a drastic increase in home costs. They are supported quietly by local governments for increased property tax revenues. I believe that it’s government’s job to control greed and gouging where it can, like housing, energy and basic commodities costs. I fully support free markets and private ownership along with government oversight and involvement.
- In order to live in this area, a person has to bring a skill set that enables them to make a wage commensurate with what the economy demands. There's many high paying jobs going unfulfilled. It's really unfortunate but unskilled jobs don't bring a living wage to this community and welfare won't solve it. I worked two jobs and my wife worked one in order for us to buy a home.
- Short term rentals are disturbing the peace and must be stopped. Our neighbor rents his house for $6,000 a week and we have to suffer through the noise of partying vacationers.
- * Real estate market is consolidating to larger and fewer companies, reducing market competition. Money from the west side is coming over and driving up prices and driving development, while the locals who actually live here have no say and are "along for the ride" — as long as we can continue to afford it. The minute we can't, we are forced to move, and if lucky, stay in the area. Those disinterested in community are those who own the houses (often empty) and decide the direction of development and change in the community.
- The pressure of renting makes me feel that my standard of living has decreased.
- We work hard and purchased a home within our means. The only challenge we have now is that our valley is being destroyed by so many houses being built. We loved our rural community and wish it would stay that way.
- I have been lucky to not have a personal housing crisis, though I moved to a much more costly unit two years ago to avoid regular violence at a previous building (drug related fighting and stabbing amongst neighbors). Now I pay double but I do feel safe.