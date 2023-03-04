Head Coach Pete Carroll (copy)

Seahawks head coach Pete Carroll watches over drills as they hold organized team activities at the Virginia Mason Athletic Center in Renton. The Seahawks generally received positive reviews from players for their facilities.

 Bettina Hansen / The Seattle Times

The NFL free agent season is almost here, with players able to begin negotiating with other teams on March 13.

And as that frenzied time arrives, the league's players association  the NFLPA  has produced its inaugural guide for pending free agents grading all 32 franchises on features such as the quality of weight rooms, locker rooms and training staffs, food service and nutrition, how teams take care of player's families and travel.



___ (c)2023 The Seattle Times Visit The Seattle Times at www.seattletimes.com Distributed by Tribune Content Agency, LLC.

Tags

Better than a comments section

Discuss the news on NABUR,
a place to have local conversations
The Neighborhood Alliance for Better Understanding and Respect
A site just for our local community
Focused on facts, not misinformation
Free for everyone

Join the community
What's NABUR?