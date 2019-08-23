Aug. 23-- Aug. 23--OLYMPIA -- With only a month left before Big Bend Community College students start the new school year, the Washington State Fire Marshal's Office has a few fire safety tips to keep in mind while choosing housing.
The tips include looking for fully-sprinklered housing when choosing a dorm or off-campus housing, and to check that smoke alarms are installed in each sleeping room, outside each sleeping area, and in all living areas.
The agency also recommends that students ensure all appliances, such as stoves or curling irons, are turned off before leaving a dorm room or apartment for classes each day. For those who like mood lighting, always keep candles at least 12-inches away from anything that can burn, and extinguish them before going to sleep or leaving the room.
For those who aspire to higher culinary ambitions than instant noodles during the school year, the state's leading fire agency suggests never leaving the kitchen unattended when cooking, and to cook only in areas where it is allowed. To avoid the risk of fires or carbon monoxide poisoning, do not use outdoor cooking appliances indoors.
Got a lot of gaming to do, and not a lot of outlets to plug in to? Overloading extension cords, power strips or outlets can cause electrical fires. Students should check with their college or university to see which types of appliances are allowed in residence hall rooms.
When all else fails, and a fire sparks, students should know their building's evacuation plan, and practice all drills as if they were the real thing. The same thing applies to those living off-campus -- always have a fire escape plan with two ways out of every room.
