It doesn't get much better than sleeping under the stars on a warm and breezy summer night. Bringing your pet along for camping trips is a fun and adventurous way to enjoy nature and get some exercise together, but it does come with some added responsibilities.
The American Kennel Club shares the following safety tips for dog owners before they pack their tents.
_ Visit the vet. Before taking your dog camping with the family, visit your veterinarian to make sure he is healthy and that his vaccinations are up to date. Take a copy of the records with you in case of an emergency on the campgrounds.
_ Be prepared. Always be equipped for an emergency. Pack a pet first-aid kit to take with you. Be sure to include tweezers to remove ticks should your dog encounter any, styptic powder to stop bleeding, hydrogen peroxide to clean wounds, and also some bandages. Familiarize yourself with poisonous plants you might encounter and make sure your dog steers clear of them.
_ Bug off. Be prepared to battle the bugs. All sorts of insects, including fleas and ticks, are prevalent in woodsy areas where campsites are located. Make sure to give your dog all necessary flea and tick prevention treatments before your trip.
_ Day and night. Take a flashlight with you for night walks, along with a water bottle and a portable bowl so your dog can stay hydrated when you both are out during the day. Also, don't forget bags to pick up after your dog's bathroom breaks.
_ ID information. Identification for your dog is always extremely important, but it is especially important when you are on unfamiliar grounds. In addition to checking the tag on his collar to make sure the information is current, make sure your dog has a microchip, and check with the recovery service provider to ensure your contact information is current. You may even want to consider getting a temporary tag to add to your dog's collar that includes the name of the campsite where you'll be, your assigned location, and the phone number of the nearest ranger station in case of bad reception.
For more tips on dog ownership, visit the AKC at www.akc.org.
(c)2019 American Kennel Club
Distributed by Tribune Content Agency, LLC.
