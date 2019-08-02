Aug. 02-- Aug. 2--The Denver Broncos and Atlanta Falcons kicked off the NFL preseason tonight in the Peach State. River Cracraft missed Denver's preseason opener with an oblique injury, but the former Washington State wide receiver is expected back soon and will continue his quest to make the Broncos' 53-man roster.
Cracraft is one of 14 former WSU players on an NFL roster this preseason. Below is a list of the pro Cougars and information on how to follow or watch them this preseason. Note that most teams play just one nationally-televised preseason game and some don't even get that. But between these 14, the former Cougs will be on national TV a total of 18 times, so there should be ample opportunities. And for those that don't have a cable package -- or don't have one that includes the NFL Networks -- the ESPN mobile phone app makes it fairly easy to track everything in real time. All game times listed are Pacific.
Cracraft, who was supposed to be out "at least a week" could easily be back by Denver's next preseason game. The Broncos go to Seattle (Aug. 8 at 7 p.m.), host San Francisco (Aug. 19 at 5 p.m., ESPN), visit Los Angeles and host Arizona.
* Jacksonville Jaguars draft pick Gardner Minshew will try to cement a backup QB job this preseason. He and the Jags visit Baltimore (Aug. 8 at 4:30 p.m.), host Philadelphia (Aug. 15 at 4 p.m.), make a short trip to Miami (Aug. 22 at 5 p.m., FOX) and bring in Atlanta (Aug. 29 at 4 p.m.)
* The other Cougar selected in the 2019 Draft was offensive tackle Andre Dillard. Dillard and the Eagles host Tennessee (Aug. 8 at 4:30 p.m.), visit Jacksonville (Aug. 15 at 8 p.m.), host Baltimore (Aug. 22 at 4:30 p.m.) and visit the New York Jets (Aug. 29 at 4 p.m.)
* Two former WSU players, quarterback Luke Falk and linebacker Frankie Luvu, will spend the preseason with the Jets. New York's schedule is as such: at New York Giants (Aug. 8 at 4 p.m., NFL Networks), at Atlanta (Aug. 15 at 4:30 p.m.), vs. New Orleans (Aug. 24 at 4:30 p.m.) and vs. Philadelphia (Aug. 29 at 4 p.m.).
* Defensive lineman Daniel Ekuale is aiming for a roster spot with the upstart Cleveland Browns. Cleveland hosts Washington (Aug. 8 at 4:30 p.m.), visits Indianapolis (Aug. 17 at 1 p.m., NFL Networks), visits Tampa Bay (Aug. 23 at 4:30 p.m.) and hosts Detroit (Aug. 29 at 4:30 p.m.).
Joe Dahl, the former Coug and University High O-lineman, is back with the Detroit Lions. The Lions welcome New England (Aug. 8 at 4:30 p.m.), visit Houston (Aug. 17 at 5 p.m.), host Buffalo (Aug. 23 at 5 p.m., CBS) and finish off in Cleveland (Aug. 29 at 4:30 p.m.).
* Wide receiver Vince Mayle and the Los Angeles Chargers go to Arizona (Aug. 8 at 7 p.m., NFL), host New Orleans (Aug. 18 at 1 p.m., CBS), host Seattle (Aug. 25 at 7 p.m., NFL Networks) and visit San Francisco (Aug. 29 at 7 p.m., NFL Networks).
* Safety Shalom Luani is in his second season with the Seattle Seahawks after spending his early years with the Oakland Raiders. Seattle hosts Denver (Aug. 8 at 7 p.m.), visits Minnesota (Aug. 18 at 5 p.m., FOX), visits the Los Angeles Chargers (Aug. 24 at 7 p.m., NFL Networks) and hosts Luani's old club, Oakland (Aug. 29 at 7 p.m.).
* Former Coug pass-rusher Hercules Mata'afa will make his preseason debut with the Minnesota Vikings a week from now. Minnesota goes to New Orleans (Aug. 9 at 5 p.m.), hosts Seattle (Aug. 18 at 5 p.m., FOX), hosts Arizona (Aug. 25 at 10 a.m., NFL Networks) and travels to Buffalo (Aug. 29 at 4 p.m.).
* Supplemental Draft pick Jalen Thompson will spend his preseason trying to nail down a spot on the Arizona Cardinals' depth chart. They start at home with the Los Angeles Chargers (Aug. 8 at 7 p.m., NFL Networks), host Oakland (Aug. 15 at 7 p.m., ESPN), travel to Minnesota (Aug. 24 at 10 a.m., NFL Networks) and visit Denver (Aug. 29 at 6 p.m.).
Cole Madison is expected to make his debut on the Green Bay Packers' offensive line. Green Bay hosts Houston (Aug. 8 at 5 p.m.), goes to Baltimore (Aug. 15 at 4:30 p.m.), goes to Oakland (Aug. 22 at 5 p.m.) and hosts Kansas City (Aug. 29 at 5 p.m.).
* Defensive lineman Destiny Vaeao and the Carolina Panthers visit Chicago (Aug. 8 at 5 p.m.), host Buffalo (Aug. 16 at 4 p.m.), visit New England (Aug. 22 at 4:30 p.m.) and host Pittsburgh (Aug. 29 at 4 p.m., NFL Networks).
* Last but not least, ex-WSU defensive back Deone Bucannon and the Tampa Bay Buccaneers get going on the road at Pittsburgh (Aug. 9 at 4:30 p.m., NFL Networks), then return home to host Miami (Aug. 16 at 4:30 p.m.), host Cleveland (Aug. 23 at 4:30 p.m.) and close the preseason at Dallas (Aug. 29 at 5 p.m.).
