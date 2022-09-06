Purchase Access

An employee puts back an Remington 870 shotgun for sale at Wade's Eastside Guns in Bellevue in late August.

Washington added to its arsenal of gun-violence prevention laws this past year, but the Evergreen State still has a ways to go before it can claim to be the national leader on firearm regulations.

Gun laws earned Washington the 10th spot in a 2021 ranking of state firearms laws from the Giffords Law Center to Prevent Gun Violence. Washington landed the ninth spot on a similar list from Everytown for Gun Safety this year. On the other side of the gun law debate, The Best States for Responsible Gun Owners list from a group called AZ Defenders seems to agree with the other rankings, with Washington listed as 42nd best.

Employees go over paperwork at the Bellevue Indoor Gun Range. 
An employee returns a 9mm handgun to the display case at the Bellevue Indoor Gun Range.
Bellevue Indoor Gun Range employee AJ teaches a safety course to beginners before they’re allowed into the range.
A gun with 10 rounds for sale at Wade's Eastside Guns in Bellevue. As of July 1, the sale of ammunition magazines with more than 10 rounds was banned in Washington state. 
A gun range visitor does target practice at Bellevue Indoor Gun Range.


