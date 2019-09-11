WASHINGTON _ House Majority Leader Steny H. Hoyer on Wednesday directly contradicted Judiciary Committee Democrats' assertion that they're engaged in an impeachment inquiry.
"No," the Maryland Democrat told reporters during his weekly press briefing when asked if he thought an impeachment inquiry was underway. "I think the delineation ought to be whether or not they're considering a resolution of impeachment."
Since such a resolution is not currently before the committee, Hoyer said he would not characterize their proceedings as an impeachment inquiry.
Hoyer is the first Democratic leader to offer a different interpretation than Judiciary Committee Democrats about an investigation they've described as an impeachment inquiry.
Speaker Nancy Pelosi has not used the impeachment inquiry description, but she's also declined to directly say the Judiciary Committee is not engaged in one.
___
(c)2019 CQ-Roll Call, Inc., All Rights Reserved
Visit CQ Roll Call at www.rollcall.com
Distributed by Tribune Content Agency, LLC.
_____
PHOTO (for help with images, contact 312-222-4194): Hoyer