ST. LOUIS _ Cardinals right-hander Dakota Hudson, who didn't give up a hit over 6 2/3 innings in his previous start against Milwaukee on Monday, permitted the Colorado Rockies just two hits over six innings Saturday night at Busch Stadium.
And his teammates supported him royally, with Harrison Bader hitting a two-run homer in the second and Paul Goldschmidt banging his 29th homer of the season in the seventh as the Cardinals won, 6-0. The shutout was the Cardinals' ninth of the season and fifth this month.
Of more significance was that the win was Hudson's 13th and it gave the Cardinals a 1 { game lead over the Chicago Cubs in the National League Central Division, representing their largest lead since May 3 when they were 1 { ahead. After their 12th victory in 15 games, the Cardinals are 70-58 for the season, which also is the highest they have been over the break-even point.
Hudson (13-6), allowed a second-inning double to Daniel Murphy and a sixth-inning single by Trevor Story and walked three. Tyler Webb, Giovanny Gallegos and Dominic Leone finished with three scoreless frames, with Leone striking out the side.
Speaking of scoreless frames ...
Over his last three starts, Hudson hasn't allowed a run and only seven hits in 18 2/3 innings. The shutout was the 150th caught by the Cardinals' Yadier Molina in games he has started. That ranks fourth all-time.
All was not good, though. Second baseman Kolten Wong had to leave the game in the seventh after fouling a ball off his right foot.
