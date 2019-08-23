Aug. 23-- Aug. 23--Staff Sgt. Emily O'Neil enlisted in the U.S. Air Force after she graduated from Hudson's Bay High School in 2012.
Even though she's 5 feet, 11 inches tall, she's always had to wear the smallest size flight equipment.
"And I'm by no means the smallest woman who flies for the Air Force," said O'Neil, a flight engineer in the 9th Airlift Squadron based at Dover Air Force Base, Del. "If it was designed for the torso height of a 6-foot pilot and a 5-foot-4-inch female pilot is wearing it, there will be issues."
Most equipment currently worn by pilots and aircrew was designed based on measurements from the 1960s, when only men were aviators, according to the Air Force.
The poor fit of G-suits, flight suits, urinary devices and survival vests is not just about comfort. It can be a matter of life or death, which is why the Air Force is working to redesign gear for female aviators. O'Neil is among women who were measured to gather new data for that effort.
Take G-suits, crucial anti-gravity gear for pilots of high-performance aircraft. Bladders in the suit fill with air and apply pressure to the pilot's body. If it isn't fitted properly, an aviator may have trouble getting enough oxygenated blood to the brain and lose consciousness.
"Our Air Force aviators should not have to be members of the Air Force Boy's Club to be properly equipped for combat," Brig. Gen. Edward Vaughan, U.S. Air Force directorate of readiness and training, said in a press release.