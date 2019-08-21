Aug. 21-- Aug. 21--More than 60 vendors lined Westhaven Drive last weekend for the annual Westport Art Festival, showing and selling everything from metal and glass art to custom wood furniture to the hundreds of visitors who packed the street.
There was plenty to see and buy. There was metal art, custom jewelry, natural fiber clothing and hats, concrete statuary, and lots of photography and original art pieces to take in. For the kids, there were bounce houses, games with prizes and face painting.
There was plenty for visitors to eat, with food vendors serving up turkey legs, sausages, gyros, Mediterranean seafood, kettle corn and more.