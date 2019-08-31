MIAMI _ Hurricane Dorian remains a powerful storm in the Atlantic as the forecast track continues to reflect an improved outlook for South Florida.
Dorian is projected to move over a "deep layer of very warm waters, which is like high-octane fuel for hurricanes," the National Hurricane Center reported in an advisory on Saturday.
With maximum sustained winds of near 150 miles per hour and higher gusts, Dorian is expected to gain more strength _ but that's likely to fluctuate as the storm's eye wall replaces itself.
As of the NHC's 2 p.m. EDT advisory, the eye of Dorian was about 385 miles east of West Palm Beach and moving westward at about 8 mph, and a slower westward movement should continue into early next week. Hurricane-force winds extend outward up to 30 miles from the storm's center and tropical storm force winds extend outward up to 115 miles.
The storm is expected to remain a powerful Category 4 as it moves westward over the next few days, bringing life-threatening storm surge 10 to 15 feet above normal tide levels and devastating winds to portions of the northwestern Bahamas, particularly on the Abaco Islands and Grand Bahama Island.
A hurricane warning is in effect for Northwestern Bahamas and a hurricane watch has been issued for Andros Island.
NHC forecasters advised residents of South and Central Florida to keep an eye on Dorian as hurricane watches may be required for portions of the east coast of Florida.
Global models show Dorian's track moving further east. But storm surge and hurricane-force winds are still possible along Florida's east coast by the early to middle part of next week, the NHC predicted. Since Dorian is expected to slow down and turn northward just offshore of the coast, it is too early to tell when or where the highest surge and winds could occur.
The core of the storm should move over the Atlantic well north of the southeastern and central Bahamas on Saturday as it nears the northwestern Bahamas on Sunday and approaches Florida's east coast late Monday through Tuesday, forecasters advised.
As of the latest advisory, the storm is not projected to make landfall in Florida, though much of the peninsula's east coast remains in the forecast's cone of uncertainty.
Even with the improved outlook for Florida, there's still a significant margin of error, forecasters warn.
In Miami-Dade, Mayor Carlos Gimenez urged residents to remain vigilant. The NHC forecast says tropical storm conditions are possible at Miami International Airport beginning on Sunday night.
"It is way too early to let our guard down," Gimenez said during a news conference at the county's emergency management headquarters in Doral. "We still have a 50-70% chance of tropical storm-force winds and surges. Don't take down your shutters, not just yet."
Gimenez, who issued an emergency declaration for Miami-Dade on Friday, said he received a call from President Donald Trump late Friday assuring him that Florida and the county would receive help from the federal government if needed.
"I thanked him for that. He was very gracious," Gimenez said. "I know him personally so we had some conversation between us. He's watching out for what's happening."
The local emergency declaration allows Gimenez to hire contractors more quickly, call a curfew if needed and assume other powers. The county has not issued an evacuation order and its plans to evacuate special needs residents to shelters were suspended.
Gimenez, joined by county commissioners and administrators and U.S. Rep. Donna Shalala, eased concerns about the danger of another construction crane mishap after Florida officials temporarily waived the state law that prohibits counties from ordering crane companies to secure the cranes in high winds.
The rule will allow the county to require companies to secure its equipment until Sept. 10 if needed because of the storm. Two cranes collapsed downtown during Hurricane Irma two years ago.
"We had issues during the last hurricane where a crane wasn't secured and a counterweight fell right between the two paths of Metrorail," he said. "Our new crane rules will help ensure the safety of residents. As crane operators secure their equipment we will closely monitor the path of the storm. There is a long list of things they need to do. Gov. (Ron) DeSantis is allowing our local building officials to enforce those provisions."
King tide flooding is expected to continue through Tuesday, adding a foot or more of water to areas already saturated with rainfall, so people in flood-prone zones must stay vigilant, Gimenez said.
As Florida's fortunes appeared to improve, the risks of strong winds and storm surge rose for the coasts of Georgia, South Carolina and North Carolina for the middle of next week. Heavy rains capable of causing flash floods are expected over portions of the Bahamas and the Southeastern United States this weekend through much of next week.
Dorian has been gaining strength in recent days. On Friday night alone, the storm's sustained winds picked up to 140 mph from 125 mph just three hours earlier, according to the 11 p.m. update. By 11 a.m. Saturday, sustained winds were near 150 mph with higher gusts.
It's predicted to continue moving toward Florida at a steady pace, maintaining much of its force over the next several days. Dorian is no longer forecast to make landfall in Florida, though the storm could still bring hurricane force winds and heavy rain to portions of the state.
Gov. Ron DeSantis warned residents Saturday to remain vigilant despite the shift in Dorian's track.
DeSantis spent Saturday at the state Emergency Operations Center in Tallahassee where he received briefings from the state meteorologist and Division of Emergency Management director Jared Moskowitz.
"The entire East Coast is still vulnerable to significant impacts," DeSantis said in an afternoon press release. "These impacts include flooding, increased wind speeds and high waves. Floridians in counties along the East Coast should continue to monitor the storm's path, heed all warnings from local law enforcement and remain vigilant."
Moskowitz said that just as state officials "are preparing for a number of scenarios related to this storm" the public should also be prepared if the storm shifts course again.
"At this point, the only thing consistent about this storm has been its inconsistency," he said.
The state also reported progress in the number of nursing homes and assisted living facilities with generators, as mandated by the state after 12 people died at a Hollywood nursing home after Hurricane Irma knocked out power to the facility's air conditioning system in 2017.
Mary Mayhew, secretary of the Agency for Health Care Administration, said that as of Saturday morning, 684 of the 687 licensed nursing homes have secured generators and three have evacuation plans.
The numbers for ALFs are not as good, however. The state reports that 99 of the 3,062 licensed ALFs still have no on-site generator, or have provided no information about how they plan to keep residents safe in an emergency, and only four facilities have indicated they have emergency plans to evacuate if needed.
Mayhew said AHCA staff is doing in-person and phone interviews to ensure generators are being acquired or, in the absence of that, there are appropriate plans to evacuate.
Moskowitz said his agency is also working to make sure that the facilities with generators have tested their equipment to make sure they are working and have secured enough fuel to operate them.
Throughout Saturday, the number of mandatory and voluntary evacuations of residents in vulnerable areas has increased.
Brevard and Martin counties issued mandatory evacuations of their barrier islands beginning Sunday morning. The counties of Osceola, Palm Beach, St. Lucie, Glades and Hendry announced voluntary evacuations for people mobile homes or in flood-prone areas.
DeSantis warned that Dorian could be a "multi-day storm" and said officials have distributed about a million gallons of water and plan to distribute almost 2 million meals from a central warehouse hub in Orlando. He also said Trump had approved his request for a federal disaster declaration for the state.
"That will enable us to draw down more federal resources in anticipation of this storm," he said in a media briefing. "The constant in this storm ... is that this thing is getting stronger."
Dorian is expected to make landfall in the Bahamas on Sunday evening and pass through by Monday evening, forecasters said.
Projections have shifted Dorian's possible landfall up and down the coast over this week, and each update has shown a later arrival time.
A high pressure weather system over the western Atlantic has been shifting eastward, suggesting that Dorian will make a gradual turn to the northwest and north. But forecasters are uncertain when the northward turn will occur and whether it will happen over land or sea. Most models agree that Dorian will turn north sometime Tuesday.
With the uncertainty over Dorian, some Florida residents praised state and local government officials for their measured warnings _ in contrast to the run up to Hurricane Irma in 2017, when evacuations were called for much of the state.
"It's a good thing they're not calling for an evacuation five days out," said Scott Adams, 45, a firefighter and lifeguard in Vero Beach. "That's how accidents and injuries happen."
Adams said the tone of DeSantis' messages struck the right balance, urging caution without causing anxiety. He noted the contrast with former Gov. Rick Scott, now a U.S. senator, and called out former Miami Beach Mayor Philip Levine for publicly referring to Irma as a "nuclear hurricane."
"That creates a panic," Adams said.
