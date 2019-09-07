WASHINGTON _ Hurricane Dorian has made landfall in Canada, the Canadian Hurricane Center reports.
"The center of Post-Tropical cyclone Dorian made landfall just southwest of Halifax earlier this evening," the Center says in a statement.
"Dorian will continue to track across the Maritimes with destructive winds and heavy rainfall this evening," the statement continued.
The storm was 48 kilometers (29 miles) north-northeast of Halifax at 9 p.m. Saturday (0000 GMT Sunday) with maximum sustained winds of 148 kilometers (91 miles) per hour.
It was moving to the northeast at 47 kilometers (29 miles) per hour.
